पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आत्महत्या:जवान ने लिखा था 4 पन्ने का सुसाइडल नोट, 7 अफसरों पर प्रताड़ना का आरोप

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उतई सीआईएसएफ कैंप में 10 दिन पहले सैनिक राजस्थान के भरतपुर निवासी चंद्रभान सिंह की आत्महत्या के मामले में नया खुलासा हुआ है। जवान ने 4 पन्ने का सुसाइडल नोट छोड़ा है। परिजनों ने इसे पुलिस के सुपुर्द किया है। इसमें खुलासा हुआ है सीआईएसएफ के 5 अफसरों द्वारा जवान को अलग-अलग तरीके से प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा था। हालांकि उन नामों का खुलासा पुलिस द्वारा नहीं किया गया है। इधर पुलिस ने जो सुसाइडल नोट सैनिक के कमरे से पहले जब्त किया था, उसमें प्रताड़ना की बात नहीं थी। मामले में पुलिस विवेचना जारी है।

मृतक के भाई ने पुलिस को सौंपा है सुसाइडल नोट
रंजीत ने बताया कि आत्महत्या के पहले रात करीब 1 बजे भाई चंद्रभान ने उसके मोबाइल नंबर पर चार पेज का सुसाइड नोट पोस्ट किया। जिसमें उसने 7 अधिकारी और एक महिला पर मानसिक और शारीरिक तौर पर प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया। महिला एक अधिकारी की पत्नी है। सुसाइडल नोट में लिखा है कि मैं चंद्रभान (मोनू) एक अच्छा इंसान और एक अच्छी जिंदगी जीना चाहता था। सोचा फोर्स ज्वाइन कर लू देश की सेवा करने का अच्छा अवसर मिलेगा। मेरा आत्मविश्वास और मनोबल मेरे देश के लिए काम आएगा। भर्ती होने के बाद पता चली यहां की परेशानियां।

परिजन से मिले सुसाइड नोट की जांच करेंगे
"पुलिस को घटना स्थल से एक पेज का सुसाइड नोट मिला था। जिसमें उसने किसी भी तरह का आरोप नहीं लगाया था। पीएम के बाद परिजन ने आवेदन और चार पेज का सुसाइड नोट सौंपा है। उसमें यूनिट के कई अधिकारियों पर प्रताड़ना का आरोप लगाया है। सुसाइड नोट की जांच की जा रही है।"
-प्रज्ञा मेश्राम, एएसपी ग्रामीण

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें