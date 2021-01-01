पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Judge Said Brother's Wife, Sister, Daughter in law And Girl Are All Four, The Evil Eye Of Those Who Keep An Evil Eye On Them Is Not A Sin; The Murderer's Uncle Was Sentenced To Death Till Death

दुष्कर्मी का सजा:जज बोलीं- भाई की पत्नी, बहन, बहू व कन्या ये चारों समान हैं, इन पर बुरी नजर रखने वाले का संहार पाप नहीं; दुष्कर्मी मामा को मरते दम तक जेल की सजा दी

भिलाई15 घंटे पहले
  • अपने ही घर में साढ़े चार वर्ष की भांजी से दुराचार करते पकड़ाया

फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट ने रामचरित मानस की चौपाई लिखकर नाबालिग भांजी से अश्लील हरकत करने वाले कलयुगी मामा को मरते दम तक जेल की सजा सुनाई है। अर्थदंड की राशि जमा नहीं करने पर दो वर्ष की अतिरिक्त सजा भुगतने का आदेश दिया है। अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश ममता भोजवानी ने फैसले में लिखा है, ‘अनुज वधु भगिनी सुत नारी। सुनु सठ कन्या सम ए चारी ।। इन्हहि कृदृष्टि विलाकई जोई। ताहि बंघे कछु पाप न होई ।।’ न्यायाधीश ने चौपाई का अर्थ समझाते हुए बताया कि उपरोक्त छंद रामचरित मानस के किष्किंधा कांड मेंं बाली बध के संदर्भ का है। इसका आशय है कि छोटे भाई की पत्नी, बहन, बहू और कन्या ये चारों समान हैं। इन पर बुरी नजर रखने वाले का संहार पाप नहीं है।

मां के साथ नानी के घर आई थी
विशेष लोक अभियोजक कमल किशोर वर्मा ने बताया कि घटना स्मृति नगर पुलिस चौकी इलाके की है। अगस्त 2019 में साढ़े चार साल की नाबालिग बच्ची माता-पिता के साथ ननिहाल आई थी। मासूम को घर में छोड़कर उसकी मां रिश्तेदार से मिलने गई थी। घर लौटने पर बेटी रोती हुई हालत में पड़ी मिली। उसके शरीर पर चोट के निशान थे। वहीं पर संदिग्ध हालत में 28 वर्षीय मामा भी था। घटना से आहत होकर उसने थाने में शिकायत की थी।

सुनवाई के दौरान चौकी प्रभारी का भी प्रतिपरीक्षण
एडवोकेट ने बताया कि सुनवाई के दौरान मामले की विवेचना करने वाले अधिकारी समेत 7 गवाहों का परीक्षण किया गया था। इनमें नाबालिग के माता-पिता,चौकी प्रभारी प्रमोद श्रीवास्तव और महिला अधिकारी कमला यादव के बयान लिए गए। इसके साथ एक स्वतंत्र गवाह के बयानों का भी परीक्षण किया गया था। कोर्ट ने महज 18 महीने में सुनवाई करके फैसला सुनाया है।

दो रुपए देकर नाबालिग बच्चियों से अश्लील हरकत करने वाले 50 वर्षीय आरोपी को दो वर्ष की सजा
सुभ्रा पचौरी की कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को दो नाबालिगों लड़कियों से अश्लील हरकत करने वाले 50 वर्षीय आरोपी सुबेदी राम निषाद को 2 वर्ष की सजा सुनाई गई है। उस पर पांच सौ रुपए का अर्थदंड भी लगाया है। आर्थिक दंड जमा नहीं करने पर एक माह अतिरिक्त सजा भुगतना होगा। विशेष लोक अभियोजन कमल किशोर वर्मा ने मामला 19 नंवबर 2017 का है। रानीतराई इलाके की 7 और 10 वर्षीय दो नाबालिगों के साथ सुनसान इलाके में ले जाकर आरोपी ने अश्लील हरकत की थी। आरोपी ने 2 रुपए देकर दोनों को अंधेरे में बुला लिया था। दोनों बच्चियों को तलाशते हुए परिजन स्कूल ग्राउंड के पास पहुंचे तो आरोपी फरार हो गया था।

फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट ने पॉक्सो के मामले में 12 अपराधियों को सुनाई सजा
फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट ने पॉक्सो एक्ट के मामले में अब तक 12 प्रकरणों का निराकरण करते हुए आरोपियों को सजा सुनाई है। अभियोजक कमल किशोर वर्मा ने बताया कि न्यायाधीश शुभ्रा पचौरी की कोर्ट ने अब तक 5 मामलों में आरोपियों को अलग अलग सजा सुनाई है। इसी तरह बाकी 7 मामलों में बाकी तीन कोर्ट के न्यायाधीशों ने अपराधियों को कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। इस प्रकार मामलों में गवाहों के परीक्षण के साथ ही जल्द फैसले आए।

