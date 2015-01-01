पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:व्यवस्थापन के तहत महापौर ने 38 लोगों को दिया आवांटन

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • पावर हाउस ब्रिज के नीचे लगाते थे गुमटी दुकानें

पावर हाउस ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे कई सालों से अवैध रूप से व्यवसाय करने वालों के खिलाफ बेदखली कार्रवाई नहीं होगी। महापौर व भिलाई नगर विधायक की पहल पर निगम प्रशासन ने 38 व्यवसायियों को व्यवस्थापन के तहत आबंटन पत्र सौंपा दिया है। दीपावली पूर्व आवंटन पत्र मिलने से हितग्राहियों के चेहरे खिल गए हैं। ओवर ब्रिज ने नीचे 6 बाई 5 साइज की गुमटी का आबंटन हितग्राहियों को किया गया था। वर्ष 2014 में सड़क निर्माण के दौरान इस व्यवसायियों के दुकानों को राजस्व विभाग ने हटा दिया था। लेकिन सड़क निर्माण के बाद दोबारा से लोगों ने अवैध रूप से व्यवसाय शुरू कर दिया। इसी बीच व्यवसायियों ने आबंटन की मांग भी शुरू कर दी। मामला संज्ञान में आने पर महापौर देवेंद्र यादव एवं आयुक्त ऋतुराज रघुवंशी ने दीनदयाल उपाध्याय योजना के व्यवस्थापन के तहत प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के लिए विभागीय अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए। निगम ने प्रभावित लोगों का सर्वे कराकर 38 व्यवसायियों का चयन किया गया। स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद प्रभावित हितग्राहियों को महापौर ने आबंटन पत्र वितरित कर दिया है। आवास योजना के प्रभारी डॉ. दिवाकर भारती ने कहा कि अब निर्भीक होकर हितग्राही दुकान का संचालन कर पाएंगे। साथ ही उन्हें कोई बेदखल भी नहीं कर सके। इस दौरान कार्यक्रम में उपायुक्त तरुण पाल लहरें, प्रभारी अधिकारी आवास विद्याधर देवांगन, घनश्याम साहू एवं निर्मला वर्मा उपस्थित रहे।

