विरोध:प्रबंधन का प्रस्ताव मंजूर नहीं, केंद्रीय यूनियनें करेंगी हड़ताल, दिया नोटिस

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
  • एनजेसीएस बैठक में प्रबंधन के रवैए से नाराज केंद्रीय यूनियनें एकजुट

वेज रिवीजन पर चर्चा शुरू करने सोमवार को बुलाई बैठक में सिविल प्रबंधन की ओर से एरियर भुगतान नहीं करने और ग्रेच्चुटि सीलिंग के प्रस्तावों से नाराज केंद्रीय यूनियनों ने मोर्चा खोल दिया है। बैठक के दूसरे दिन संयुक्त यूनियन ने बीएसपी प्रबंधन को 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल करने का नोटिस थमा दिया। इसके पूर्व यूनियन प्रतिनिधियों ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए नारेबाजी भी की। बोनस के बाद केंद्रीय यूनियनों की अब वेज रिवीजन को लेकर सेल प्रबंधन के साथ ठन गई है। वेज रिवीजन के मुद्दे पर प्रबंधन ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि वेज रिवीजन 10 वर्षों के लिए होगा लंबित पीरियड 48 महीनों का एरियर भुगतान नहीं किया जाएगा इतना ही नहीं 20 लाख तक के ग्रेच्चुटि सीलिंग का भी प्रस्ताव दे दिया है। इसके बाद केंद्र यूनियनों ने भी प्रबंधन पर दबाव बनाने की रणनीति पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। इसी के तहत संयुक्त यूनियन के बैनर तले लंबित वेतन समझौता और श्रम कानून में हुए बदलाव सहित कर्मियों से जुड़े अन्य मुद्दों को लेकर 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल की तैयारी में है। यूनियनों का कहना है कि प्रबंधन सेल कर्मियों की सुविधाओं और उनके अधिकारों के प्रति शुरू से अनदेखा करती आ रही है। एरियर और ग्रेजुएटी कर्मचारियों का अधिकार है, इससे छीनने नहीं देंगे।

अफोर्डेबलिटी क्लाज को हटाकर वेतन समझौता लागू करने की रखी मांग
केंद्रीय यूनियनों की मांग है कि अफोर्डेबलिटी क्लाज हटाकर तत्काल वेतन समझौता हो, प्रशिक्षण काल को जोड़कर पदोन्नति देने से संबंधित सभी विसंगतियों, पद नाम परिवर्तन सहित सभी लंबित मुद्दों का तत्काल निराकरण किया जाए। किसी भी कर्मी की कोविड-19 से मृत्यु होने पर उनके एक आश्रित को अनुकंपा नियुक्ति दी जाए। इंसेंटिव स्कीम को रिवाइज हो, आउटसोर्सिंग व ठेकाकरण पर तत्काल रोक लगे। स्थाई कार्य के लिए स्थाई कर्मियों की नियुक्ति हो। ठेका कार्यों के बजट प्रावधान में कोई कटौती ना की जाए । ठेका कर्मियों की छटनी ना हो एवं कार्य दिवस में कोई कटौती ना हो। ठेका कर्मियों को न्यूनतम वेतन ₹21000 प्रतिमाह मिले, सरकार द्वारा सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों के कर्मचारियों की समय से पूर्व सेवानिवृत्ति पर जारी परिपत्र को वापस लिया जाए। एनपीएस की जगह पुरानी पेंशन योजना को बहाल की जाए। कर्मचारी पेंशन योजना -95 में सुधार किया जाए। सभी गैर आयकरदाता परिवारों के लिए प्रति माह 7500 नकद हस्तांतरण किया जाए।

प्रदर्शनकारियों के प्रवेश को लेकर जवानों से बहस
ज्ञापन देने से पूर्व कर्मियों ने प्रदर्शन किया एवं केंद्र सरकार के गुलाम बनाने वाली नीतियां तथा प्रबंधन की मनमानी के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। ज्ञापन देते जाते समय सीआईएसएफ ने गेट पास होने के बावजूद कर्मियों को आईआर गेट के अंदर जाने से रोकने पर सीआईएसएफ के साथ बहस होते रही। बाद में आईआर विभाग के अधिकारियों के कहने पर सीएसएफ ने उन्हें गेट के अंदर करने की अनुमति दी।

पे अनामली में फंस सकता है अफसरों का पे रिवीजन
वर्ष 2008 और 2011 में कर्मचारी से अफसर के रूप में प्रमोशन किया गया था। सैलेरी स्ट्रक्चर दुरुस्त नही करने के कारण पे अनामली की स्थिति निर्मित हो गई है। यदि इसे तत्काल ठीक नहीं किया गया तो अफसरों के पे रिवीजन में यह रोड़ा बन सकता है।

सेफी भी दे चुका चरणबद्ध आंदोलन की चेतावनी
केंद्रीय यूनियनों के पहले अफसरों का संगठन सेफी भी प्रबंधन को चरणबद्ध आंदोलन की चेतावनी दे चुका है। जिसके बाद हड़बड़ाए प्रबंधन ने तत्काल निर्णय लेते हुए 13 नवंबर को सैफी और सेल चेयरमैन की बैठक रख दी। प्रबंधन के इस प्रस्ताव के बाद सेफी ने 9 नवंबर के प्रदर्शन को स्थगित कर दिया है। लेकिन 13 नवंबर की बैठक में बात नहीं बनी तो अफसर अपने आंदोलन के आगे की योजना को जारी रख सकते हैं।

नोटिस में इन यूनियनों ने प्रतिनिधि ने किया हस्ताक्षर
नोटिस पर हस्ताक्षर करने वालों में एसके बघेल, महासचिव(इंटक), एसपी डे, महासचिव(सीटू), विनोद कुमार सोनी, महासचिव (एटक), प्रमोद कुमार मिश्र, महासचिव (एचएमएस), अशोक मिरी, अध्यक्ष (एक्टू), राजेश अग्रवाल, महासचिव (इस्पात श्रमिक मंच), संजय गुप्ता, सचिव (स्टील वर्कर्स यूनियन) शामिल थे।

