अनियमितता:प्रदेश में एसओआर से 25% कम में जारी हो रहा काम, दुर्ग में सिर्फ 10 % में, ठेका निरस्त

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • सांसद विजय बघेल की राज्यपाल से की गई शिकायत के बाद मामले का हुआ खुलासा

लोक निर्माण विभाग में सुगम सड़क योजना के तहत टेंडर प्रक्रिया में बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। शासन द्वारा तय एसओआर (शैड्यल ऑफ रेट) के तहत 25 फीसदी बिलो औसत में कार्य इस समय पूरे प्रदेश में जारी हो रहा है, लेकिन दुर्ग जिले में करीब 10 प्रतिशत कम में ही काम का टेंडर जारी कर दिया गया। इस प्रकार शासन को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश हुई। मामले के खुलासे के बाद तत्काल करीब 10 करोड़ के 50 कामों का टेंडर निरस्त कर दिया गया है। मामले को लेकर सांसद विजय बघेल ने भी राज्यपाल से मामले में शिकायत की थी, इसके बाद जांच की जा रही है। सुगम सड़क योजना में20- 20 लाख रुपए की लागत से पहुंच मार्ग तैयार किया जाना है। इसके लिए दुर्ग सब डिवीजन (क्रमांक-1) 150, धमधा (क्रमांक-2) में 6, भिलाई-3 (क्रमांक-3) में तीन और पाटन में 114 कार्यों की स्वीकृति ली है।

योजना के तहत 500 मीटर तक बनेगी सड़क
शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के अंदरुनी इलाकों में बने स्कूल-कॉलेज, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, शासकीय अस्पताल, राशन दुकानें, सरकारी कार्यालय समेत अन्य प्रतिष्ठानों तक पहुंचने बने कच्चे रास्ते को पक्का करने की सुगम सड़क योजना तैयार की। इसमें 500 मीटर तक सीमेंट रोड का पहुंच मार्ग तैयार करना है। इसके आधार पर ही पूरे जिले में सड़क निर्माण को लेकर टेंडर निकाला गया। शासन से स्वीकृति ली गई। यहां तक टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी कर कार्य का आदेश भी जारी कर दिया।

दूसरे जिलों में 25 फीसदी बिलो तक खोले गए टेंडर
सुगम सड़क योजना में दुर्ग समेत संभाग के दूसरे जिलों में काम होने है। इसमें राजनांदगांव के में 120, कवर्धा में 110 बालौद में 90 व बेमेतरा 100 में योजना के तहत अलॉटमेंट हुआ। इसके बाद बालोद, राजनांदगांव और कवर्धा में 25 फीसदी बिलो पर टेंडर हुआ। इसे लेकर लोक निर्माण विभाग दफ्तर में हंगामा तक हुआ। दुर्ग और पाटन क्षेत्र में क्रमश: 150 और 114 कार्य आए। जबकि धमधा और भिलाई-3 सबडिवीजन में कुल 10 से 15 कार्यों का ही आवंटन किया गया।

सांसद बघेल ने की थी इस मामले में शिकायत
दुर्ग सब डिवीजन में पहली दफा हुए टेंडर में ठेकेदारों को मात्र 5 से 6 बिलो पर टेंडर आवंटित कर दिया गया। इसकी भनक सांसद विजय बघेल को लगी तो उन्होंने राज्यपाल से मामले सीधी शिकायत कर दी। मामले की गूंज शासन स्तर पर होते ही अधिकारियों ने आवंटित करीब 50 ठेकों को कैंसिल कर दिया। लेकिन उसे एसओआर (शैड्यूल ऑफ रेट) के मानकों के आधार पर आवंटित करने की जगह दोबारा 10 से 12 फीसदी दर दोबारा खोल दिया। अब तक जांच आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई है।

सिंडिकेट बनाकर चल रहा विभाग में पूरा खेल
लोक निर्माण विभाग में इस समय पूरा खेल सिंडिकेट बनाकर चल रहा है। ठेकेदारों द्वारा रिंग बनाकर किसी भी कार्य को लिया जा रहा है। इसमें बाहर के किसी भी ठेकेदार को एंट्री नहीं दी जा रही है। पहले कार्यों को दिए जाने को लेकर मीटिंग हो रही है, इसके बाद किसी कौन सा काम करना है, यह तय किया जा रहा है।

एसओआर के आधार पर ही तय होती है लागत
लोक निर्माण विभाग में शैड्यूल ऑफ रेट यानी एसओआर के आधार पर प्रदेशभर में निर्माण, सड़क और रिपेयरिंग के कार्यों के ठेकों की दर तय की जाती है। वर्तमान में वर्ष 2020 की एसओआर लागू है। जिससे ठेके की राशि निर्धारित होने पर उससे बिलो रेट पर कंपटीशन के आधार पर टेंडर आवंटित किए जाते रहे हैं।

कुछ कमियां थीं, इसलिए ठेका निरस्त हुआ था
"टेंडर प्रक्रिया में कुछ कमियां थी, इसलिए ठेका निरस्त किया गया था। इसे सुधार लिया गया है, नए सिरे से सारे कार्यों की टेंडर प्रक्रिया नियमत: की जा रही है। कहीं किसी प्रकार की अनियमितता जैसी बात नहीं है।"
-जयंत श्रीवास्तव, एसई दुर्ग

