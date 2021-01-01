पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bhilai
  • There Will Be No Parade Inspection And Joyous Firing In The Main Event, Flag Hoisting Will Be Done With Simplicity In The Police Line.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस:मुख्य कार्यक्रम में परेड निरीक्षण और हर्ष फायरिंग नहीं होगी, पुलिस लाइन में सादगी से किया जाएगा ध्वजारोहण

दुर्गएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ग्राउंड में सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू होगा कार्यक्रम, शासकीय दफ्तरों में सुबह 8 बजे फहराया जाएगा झंडा

इस बार का गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह सादगी से मनाया जाएगा। पुलिस लाइन में होने वाले मुख्य कार्यक्रम में परेड और हर्ष फॉयर नहीं होंगी। कोविड-19 की वजह से जिला प्रशासन ने फैसला लिया है। इस अवसर पर दुर्ग जिले में आयोजित मुख्य समारोह में कृषि मंत्री रविन्द्र चौबे पुलिस ग्राउंड में सुबह 9 बजे ध्वजारोहण कर परेड की सलामी लेंगे। मुख्यअतिथि केवल गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर लेंगे और मुख्यमंत्री जी के जनता के नाम संदेश का वाचन किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम का अंतिम रिहर्सल रविवार पुलिस लाइन में पूरा किया गया। जिले में कार्य कर रहे उत्कृष्ट अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों का सम्मान भी होगा। साथ ही कोरोना वारियर्स को भी इस अवसर पर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी इस बार नहीं हो रहे हैं। मंच और कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वालों के लिए सोशल डिसटेंसी का पालन करते हुए व्यवस्था करवाई गई है। शासकीय कार्यालयों में ध्वजारोहण सुबह 8 बजे होगा।

भिलाई निगम में 8 बजे झंडा फहराएंगे आयुक्त
26 जनवरी को भिलाई निगम के जोन कार्यालयों में प्रातः 7:30 बजे ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा निगम के मुख्य कार्यालय में झंडा वंदना का कार्यक्रम सुबह आठ बजे होगा, जिसमें आयुक्त ऋतुराज रघुवंशी ध्वजारोहण करेंगे।

रिसाली निगम में आयुक्त झंडा को देंगे सलामी
नगर निगम रिसाली में गणतंत्र दिवस पर्व का मुख्य कार्यक्रम नए कार्यालय भवन में आयोजित होगा। सुबह 7 बजकर 30 मिनट में अपर कलेक्टर व निगम आयुक्त प्रकाश कुमार सर्वे ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। निगम में श्रेष्ठ कार्य करने वाले व कोरोना वारियर्स का सम्मान होंगे।

दुर्ग निगम में महापौर धीरज फहराएंगे तिरंगा
गणतंत्रण दिवस समारोह के अवसर पर महापौर धीरज बाकलीवाल निगम मुख्य कार्यालय में सुबह 8.00 बजे ध्वजारोहण करेगें। सभापति राजेश यादव, समस्त निगम आयुक्त, एमआईसी सदस्य, पार्षदगण, अधिकारी और कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहेगें।

दुर्ग शहर में साइंस कॉलेज से निकलेगी बाइक रैली
गणतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर यूथ ग्रुप ऑफ बाइक-कार की ओर से दुर्ग में सुबह 9 बजे से रैली शुरू होगी। संयोजक अमन सागर ने बताया कि रैली साइंस कॉलेज से निकलकर वापस साइंस कॉलेज पहुंचेगी।

जिला न्यायालय परिसर में डीजे करेंगे ध्वजारोहण
जिला एवं न्यायालय में 72वें गणतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश राकेश श्रीवास्तव सुबह 7.45 बजे परिसर में ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। इसके अलावा डालसा में सुबह 7.15 बजे कार्यक्रम आयोजित होगी।

एक शाम देश के नाम कार्यक्रम होगा आयोजित
देशभक्ति ग्रुप की ओर से गणतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर एक शाम देश के नाम कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा। शाम 7 बजे होने वाले कार्यक्रम दुर्ग के पांच कंडील गांधी चौक के पास होगा। कार्यक्रम में देशभक्ति गीत गाए जाएंगे।

साइबर वॉल की तरज पर ट्रैफिक वॉल आज से शुरु
यातायात नियमों का पाठ पढ़ाने के लिए दुर्ग पुलिस सायबर वॉल की तर्ज पर 26 जनवरी से ट्रैफिक वॉल की शुरुआत करने जा रही है। सिविक सेंटर में मंगलवार को इसका राज्य के गृह मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ट्रैफिक वॉल का शुभारंभ करेंगें।

सीमा सुरक्षा बल के आईजी आज झंडे को देंगे सलामी
सीमा सुरक्षा बल के रिसाली स्थित सीमान्त मुख्यालय में 72वां गणतंत्रता दिवस का कार्यक्रम सुबह 7.30 बजे आयोजित किया जाएगा। इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में महानिरीक्षक शामिल होंगे, जो ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। इस दौरान बीएसएफ के अधीकारी, अधीनस्थ अधिकारी व जवान भाग लेंगे।

जिलेभर में चौक-चौराहों पर गूंजेंगे देशभक्ति गीत
ट्विनसिटी के चौक-चौराहे पर देशभक्ति गीत गूंजेंगे। इसके लिए दुर्ग और भिलाई निगम को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई हैं। इसी तरह भिलाई इस्पात संयंत्र में ध्वजारोहण का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा, जिसमें बीएसपी के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी उपस्थित होकर झंडा वंदना करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser