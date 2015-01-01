पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ रहा रूझान:इंजीनियरिंग में इस बार पिछले साल से 1% ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स ने लिया एडमिशन

  • तीसरे चरण में 427 स्टूडेंट्स ने लिया दाखिला

प्रदेश में इंजीनियरिंग का दौर लौटते हुए दिख रहा है। इस बार इंजीनियरिंग में 37.03 प्रतिशत सीटों पर प्रवेश हुआ है। यह प्रतिशत पिछले साल की तुलना में करीब 1 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। पिछले तीन सालों से इंजीनियरिंग की 35 से 36 प्रतिशत सीटों पर ही प्रवेश हो रहा था। लेकिन इस साल छात्रों की संख्या में थोड़ा इजाफा हुआ है। तीसरे चरण की काउंसलिंग के बाद प्रवेश की प्रकिया पूरी हो गई है। 10 से 13 नवंबर तक प्रवेश लेने का समय छात्रों को दिया गया था। चार दिनों में 427 छात्रों ने राज्य के विभिन्न कॉलेजों में प्रवेश लिया है। प्रदेश के 33 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों की 12021 सीटों पर 4452 छात्रों ने प्रवेश लिया है। इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में दाखिले के बढ़ते आंकड़ों से कॉलेज संचालकों को थोड़ी राहत जरूर मिली है। साथ ही उन्हें इंजीनियरिंग के लौटते दौर की उम्मीद भी है। बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा था कि इंजीनियरिंग करने वाले 80% छात्रों के पास जॉब के अवसर होते हैं। सरकार ने लोकसभा में रिपोर्ट पेश करते हुए कहा था कि इंजीनियरिंग छात्रों की जॉब मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी में लगती है या फिर स्टार्टअप प्लान करते हैं। वैसे यह भी बता दें कि दुर्ग-भिलाई के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों की प्लेसमेंट रिपोर्ट अन्य जिलों से बेहतर है। आईआईटी भिलाई आने से इंजीनियरिंग का क्रेज छत्तीसगढ़ में बढ़ रहा।

तीसरे चरण में 779 छात्रों को अलॉट हुई थी सीट
तीसरे चरण की प्रवेश प्रकिया में अंतिम दिन प्रदेशभर में 105 छात्रों ने प्रवेश लिया है। इससे पहले तीन दिनों तक कुल 322 छात्रों ने प्रवेश लिया था। आखिरी दिन 105 छात्रों ने प्रवेश लिया। अब कुल 4452 छात्रों ने इस प्रवेश लिया है। इससे पहले हुए दो शेड्यूल में कुल 3579 ने प्रवेश लिया था। जो कुल सीट का 29.7 प्रतिशत था। तीसरे चरण की काउंसलिंग में 823 इंजीनियरिंग छात्रों ने प्रवेश के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। जिसमें से 779 छात्रों को दस्तावेज के परीक्षण के बाद सीट अलॉट की गई थी। अब कॉलेज स्तर पर दाखिले लिए जाएंगे।

लेटरल एंट्री के माध्यम से इन्हें दिया जाएगा प्रवेश
राज्य के इंजीनियरिंग एवं फार्मेसी कॉलेजों में बैचलर ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग और बैचलर ऑफ फार्मेसी में छात्रों को लेटरल एंट्री के माध्यम से प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसकी प्रकिया शुरू हो गई। छात्रों को लेटरल एंट्री के माध्यम से 19 से 22 नवंबर तक प्रवेश लेने का मौका मिलेगा। राज्य के इंजीनियरिंग पाठ्यक्रम के तृतीय सेमेस्टर में लेटरल एंट्री के तहत निर्धारित सीटों पर डिप्लोमा, इंजीनियरिंग, बीएससी के अंतिम वर्ष के सभी विषयों के केवल सैद्धांतिक प्रश्नपत्रों के प्राप्तांकों के प्रतिशत की मेरिट के आधार पर प्रवेश के लिए यह प्रकिया की जा रही है।

19 को होगा सीट का आवंटन, 22 तक प्रवेश
लेटरल एंट्री के लिए डीटीई ने 10 से 16 नवंबर तक काउंसलिंग की प्रकिया की। ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग के बाद 19 नवंबर को दोपहर 2 बजे तक सीट अलॉटमेंट किया जाएगा। सीट अलाट होने के बाद अलाट सीटों पर छात्र 19 नवंबर में दोपहर 2.30 बजे से लेकर 22 नवंबर को शाम 5 बजे तक प्रवेश ले सकेंगे। वहीं इसके बाद लेटरल एंट्री से प्रवेश प्रकिया पूरी होने पर 23 नवंबर सुबह 11 बजे खाली सीटों की जानकारी अपलोड की जाएगी। वहीं फॉर्मेसी की डिमांड भी पहले से काफी बढ़ी है। इस साल दाखिले के लिए हजारों छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है।

