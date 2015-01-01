पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:तनाव मुक्त रहने के लिए पुलिस अफसरों को टिप्स, रेंज के 200 अधिकारी हुए शामिल

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
सेक्टर 6 स्थित आईसीएआई भवन में सोमवार को तनाव एवं भावनाओं के प्रबंधन विषय पर एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला आयोजित की गई। कार्यशाला में आईजी विवेकानंद सिन्हा, एसपी प्रशांत ठाकुर, एएसपी सिटी और ग्रामीण समेत यातायात डीएसपी और सीएसपी शामिल हुए। इनके साथ राजनांदगांव, बालोद, कवर्धा और बेमेतरा से करीब 211 अधिकारी और जवान शामिल हुए। इसके साथ प्रथम और सातवीं बटालियन के अधिकारी भी शामिल थे। तनाव एंव भावनाओं के प्रबंधन विषय पर मनोचिकित्सक डॉ.प्रमोद गुप्ता और सीमा तायल को मुख्य वक्ता के तौर पर बुलाया गया था। ड्यूटी के दौरान पुलिसकर्मियों के चैलेंज का सामना करना पड़ता है। जिससे तनाव उत्पन्न होता है। इसलिए आवश्यक है कि ड्यूटी के दौरान तनाव और भावनाओं का प्रबंधन सही तरीके से किया जाए। जिससे ऐसी परिस्थितियों में भी सही परिणाम दिया जा सके। दोनों विशेषज्ञों ने पुलिसकर्मियों को उदाहरण के साथ प्रबंधन करने की जानकारी दी। इसके साथ साथ कार्यशाला में मौजूद अधिकारी और जवानों से पांच पन्नों का सर्वे फार्म भी भरवाया गया है। मौके पर पांच जिलों के अधिकारी शामिल हुए।

