पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलर्ट:स्पेशल एग्जाम के लिए आवेदन फार्म जमा करने का आज अंतिम दिन

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हेमचंद यादव विश्वविद्यालय की वार्षिक परीक्षा के बाद अपने परीक्षा परिणाम से अंतुष्ट, फेल और पूरक आने वाले स्नातक के छात्र आज कार्यालय के समय तक अपने आंसरशीट जमा कर सकेंगे। यूनिवर्सिटी ने आंसरशीट जमा करने लिए छात्रों को 17 दिसंबर तक का समय दिया है। छात्रों की प्रश्नपत्र 12 दिसंबर से मिले। इसके बाद स्टूडेंट्स को 5 दिन का समय आंसरशीट लिखने के लिए दिया गया। परीक्षार्थियों को जिले के लीड कॉलेज या फिर यूनिवर्सिटी में आंसरशीट जमा करना होगा। इसके लिए यूनिवर्सिटी ने पहले ही नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। गौरतलब है कि यूनिवर्सिटी ने इस बार छात्रों का मूल्यांकन नई पद्धति से किया है। जिसके कारण काफी छात्र असंतुष्ट थे। इसको लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी ने यह विशेष परीक्षा का आयोजन किया है। इसे लेकर लगातार मांग भी की गई। इसके बाद डीयू ने स्टूडेंट्स को पुन: परीक्षा का मौका दिया। इसे लेकर 12 दिसंबर से फार्म लिए जा रहे हैं। 17 दिसंबर तक फार्म लेने के बाद आवेदनों की छंटनी होगी। इसके बाद पात्रता के आधार पर प्रवेश पत्र जारी होंगे। परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित की जाएगी और परीक्षा का आयोजन होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें