हादसे:खुर्सीपार और धमधा में सड़क हादसे में दो लोगों की हुई मौत

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
खुर्सीपार और धमधा थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार को सड़क हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने दोनों मामलों में अज्ञात वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पहला मामला खुर्सीपार में रविवार रात करीब 10 बजे का है। शहीद वीर नारायण नगर के समीप जीई रोड़ पर रावणभांठा निवासी संजय ठाकुर की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। पुलिस को उसके दोस्त शुभम साहू ने बताया कि दोनों अपनी अपनी गाड़ी से घर लौट रहे थे। रास्ते में संजय की गाड़ी को पीछे से आ रहे ट्राले ने ठोकर मार दी। इसके बाद ट्राले की पिछला पहिया संजय के सीर से गुजर गया। इससे संजय की मौके पर मौत हो गई। वहीं दूसरा मामला धमधा क्षेत्र में रविवार शाम करीब 5.30 बजे की है। ग्राम गोरपा भिलौरी में अज्ञात वाहन ने पुरुषोत्तम निर्मलकर निवासी गोरपा को टक्कर मार दी। इससे पुरुषोत्तम की मौके पर मौत हो गई। बेटे देवेंद्र ने बताया कि पिता अपनी बाइक से ग्राम सिंघौरी गए थे। लौटते वक्त मेन रोड किनारे बाइक खड़ा करके उसके पास खेत में लगी फसल देखने आ गए थे।

