जनसंपर्क:दाे साल पहले 68 सीट जीते थे, अब मरवाही भी जीते, प्रदेश में विकास नहीं थमेगा:सीएम

पाटन2 घंटे पहले
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल मंगलवार को जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रम के तहत पाटन पहुंचे। सबसे पहले उन्होंने स्व. सुखचैन लाल भाले की प्रतिमा का लोकार्पण किया। जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम के साथ 473 करोड़ रुपए के विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सरकार ने कर्ज किसानों, मजदूरों की खुशहाली के लिए लिया, कमीशन खाने के लिए नहीं। कोरोनाकाल के कारण जनसंपर्क में कमी आ गई थी। अब धीरे धीरे हालात सामान्य हो रहे हैं। मरवाही उपचुनाव को लेकर कहा कि भाजपा की ए और बी टीम ने मिलकर छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता को 15 साल तक ठगने का काम किया है। वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव में हम 68 सीट जीते थे। अब मरवाही जीतने से संख्या 70 हो गई है। प्रदेश का विकास अब नहीं थमेगा।

13 करोड़ 50 लाख के विकास कार्यों की सीएम ने की घोषणा
पाटन में ओपन बेडमिंटन हाल, क्रिकेट पिच के लिए 25 लाख, जनपद व नगर पंचायत में बैठक कक्ष निर्माण के लिए 25 लाख, बस स्टैंड में व्यवसायिक परिसर के लिए 1 करोड़, पाटन क्षेत्र के सभी स्कूलों की मरम्मत के लिए 5 करोड़, आंगनबाड़ियों के आधुनिकीकरण के लिए 7 करोड़ के साथ पाटन में राजस्व कार्यालय के लिए दो वाहन देने की घोषणा की।

खेत में पैरा न जला, उसे गौठान के लिए दान करें
सीएम ने कहा कि आने वाली पीढ़ी को सुरक्षित करने जैविक खेती अपनाना होगा। सोसायटियों के माध्यम से वर्मी कम्पोस्ट की बिक्री की जाएगी। केंद्र सरकार को प्रदेश से 4 हजार करोड़ का जीएसटी कलेक्शन हुआ है, लेकिन अभी तक मात्र 300 करोड़ ही मिला है।

सीएम लोगों से सीधे मिले, बांस शिल्पकार ने भेंट की कलाकृति
ग्राम गुजरा के युवा बांस शिल्पकार रामकुमार पटेल ने मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश व उनकी माताजी की बांस से बनी कलाकृति भेंट की। सीएम ने जनसंपर्क संवाद कार्यक्रम में लोगों से सीधे बात कर मौके पर ही कई समस्याओं का समाधान किया। स्वागत भाषण ब्लॉक कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष महेंद्र वर्मा ने दिया। संचालन हेमंत देवांगन व अश्वनी साहू ने किया।

