जज्बा ऐसा भी:पुलिस की बेरुखी से दुखी था, खुद ही चोर को पकड़ा

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • खुद की मोबाइल दुकान में चोरी हुई लेकिन पुलिस न तो केस दर्ज कर रही थी और न ही जांच

जब आप ठान लेते हैं, तब हालात चाहें जितना प्रतिकूल हो, मंजिल तक पहुंच ही जाते हैं। इसको उम्दा गांव के दुर्गेश कुमार वर्मा ने हकीकत में कर दिखाया है। पिछले दिनों दुकेश की दुकान में चोरी हो गई थी। थाने का चक्कर लगाने के बाद भी केस दर्ज नहीं किया। पुलिस की इस बेरुखी से आहत होकर उसने खुद ही चोर को पकड़ने की ठानी और कामयाब रहा। जानिए,दुकेश की आपबीती...

सीसीटीवी फुटेज दिया तो भी पकड़ने नहीं गई पुलिस, सिर्फ शाबासी देकर लौटाया
‘उमदा में ओम मोबाइल शॉप नाम से मेरी दुकान है। रोज की तरह 23 जनवरी की रात 8 बजे दुकान में ताला लगाकर घर चला गया। अगले दिन सुबह दुकान खोला। अंदर जाने पर सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। ऊपर देखा तो छत की शीट टूटी हुई थी। तुरंत 112 पर कॉल किया। मौके का मुआयना करने पहुंची पुलिस ने थाने आकर सूचना देने की बात कही। लेकिन थाने जाने पर स्टॉफ ने मोबाइल के आईएमईआई का हवाला देकर टाल दिया। दुकान से 29 हजार के 6 मोबाइल चोरी हुए थे। पुलिस से सहयोग नहीं मिलने पर 25 जनवरी को क्षेत्रीय नेता को इसके बारे में बताया। नेता के कहने के बाद भी केस दर्ज नहीं किया गया। अगले दिन एक मोबाइल का आईएमईआई बताने के बावजूद केस नहीं दर्ज किया। दुकान छोटी थी। इसलिए यह चोरी उसके लिए बहुत बड़ी थी। लेकिन पुलिस से कोई सहयोग नहीं मिल रहा था। इससे आहत होकर मैंने खुद ही आरोपियों की तलाश करने का मन बनाया। सामने वाली दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी को खंगाला। लेकिन उसमें कुछ नहीं मिला। लेकिन दूसरा सीसीटीवी खंगालने पर एक संदिग्ध नजर आया। उसमें एक युवक घटना वाली रात 11.18 बजे उसकी दुकान की ओर खाली हाथ जाता दिखा। तीन घंटे बाद रात 2.16 बजे हाथ में कुछ सामान लेकर आया।
29 जनवरी को मैंने भिलाई-3 थाना पहुंचकर पुलिस को सीसीटीवी फुटेज दिया। इस पर स्टॉफ ने मुझे शाबासी देते हुए कहा कि तुमने ने तो पुलिस का काम आसान कर दिया। लेकिन इसके बाद भी न तो अपराध दर्ज किया और न ही चोर को पकड़ने के लिए कोई कदम उठाया। इसी दौरान उमदा में रहने वाले साथियों ने उसे गौतम नाम के युवक द्वारा नया मोबाइल मात्र 1000 रुपए में बेचने की जानकारी दी। इस पर उसने दोस्त को ही हजार रुपए देकर मोबाइल खरीद लिया। मोबाइल की पहचान होने पर पुलिस को सूचना दी। जब जाकर आरोपी के घर दबिश देकर पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ा। घटना में शामिल जॉनी नाम का दूसरा साथी फरार है। अब उसकी भी तलाश की जा रही है, पर वह गिरफ्त से बाहर है। पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है।”

