सुविधा:वेदांता ने 101 आंगनबाड़़ियों को दिया नया स्वरूप, ई-लर्निंग की दी सुविधा

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
वेदांता समूह के फ्लैगशिप परियोजना (नंद घर) के तहत दुर्ग जिले के पाटन में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने 101 नंद घरों का उद्घाटन किया। पाटन में संचालित 101 नंद घरों के जरिए लगभग एक लाख जरूरतमंद लाभान्वित होंगे। कोविड-19 के दौर में नंद घरों के जरिए बच्चों को पोषक आहार उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं। उनके लिए मोबाइल एप के जरिए ई-लर्निंग वीडियो की उपलब्धता कराया जा रहा है। महिलाओं के लिए प्रशिक्षण र्शॉप भी संचालित की जाएंगी। बालको के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी व निदेशक अभिजीत पति ने अपने संदेश में कहा है कि समूह के चेयरमैन अनिल अग्रवाल के नेतृत्व में सामुदायिक विकास के क्षेत्र में बड़े पैमाने पर निवेश किए गए हैं। समारोह में परियोजना के कंस्ट्रशन प्रमुख आनंद गुप्ता, बालको के सिक्योरिटी व प्रशासन प्रमुख अवतार सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

बच्चों की जीवन शैली में आ रहा बदलाव: अग्रवाल
वेदांता समूह के चेयरमैन अनिल अग्रवाल ने अपने संदेश में कहा है कि नंद घरों के जरिए ग्रामीण महिलाओं और बच्चों के जीवन में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाने में मदद मिल रही है। यह परियोजना बाल कुपोषण के उन्मूलन, शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की उपलब्धता, महिलाओं के कौशल उन्नयन और सशक्तिकरण के लिए समर्पित है।

7 राज्यों के आंगनबाड़ियों में चल रही है परियोजना
वेदांता समूह कोरबा में भारत एल्यूमिनियम कंपनी लिमिटेड (बालको) के जरिए देशभर के औद्योगिक विकास में योगदान दे रहा है। वेदांता समूह और महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से संचालित परियोजना का उद्देश्य भारत के ग्रामीण पिछड़े इलाकों को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ना है।

