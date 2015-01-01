पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्चुअल बैठक:10 साल के लिए होगा वेज रिवीजन, ग्रेच्चुटि और एरियर भुगतान पर नहीं हो सका फैसला

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • डायरेक्टर फाइनेंस ने कहा: मार्च तक किया जाएगा वेतन समझौता

47 महीने बाद वेज रिवीजन के लिए हुई एनजेसीएस की पहली बैठक बिना किसी नतीजे पर पहुंचे समाप्त हो गई। इस बार वेज रिवीजन अफसरों की तर्ज पर 10 वर्षों के लिए होगा। वहीं सदस्य यूनियनों ने बीते 4 वर्षों का एरियर भुगतान नहीं करने और ग्रेच्चुटि सीलिंग जैसे प्रबंधन के प्रस्ताव को ठुकरा दिया। अगले बैठक की तारीख की घोषणा सेल प्रबंधन बाद में करेगा। बीएसपी सहित सेल कर्मचारियों का वेज रिवीजन 1 जनवरी 2017 से लंबित है। इस दौरान कंपनी की माली हालत खराब होने की वजह से सेल प्रबंधन वेज रिवीजन पर चर्चा नहीं कर पाया। लगातार तीन साल घाटे में रहने के बाद बीते 2 वित्त वर्ष से कंपनी प्रॉफिट में है। जिसके बाद यूनियनों ने भी वेतन समझौता के लिए चर्चा शुरू करने दबाव बनाया, तब जाकर 9 नवंबर को एनजेसीएस की पहली वर्चुअल बैठक हुई। इस दौरान केंद्रीय यूनियनों के प्रतिनिधि किसी भी मुद्दे पर प्रबंधन को घेरने से नहीं चूके।

डायरेक्टर फाइनेंस ने दूसरी तिमाही में हुई बैठक की पुरानी बातें दोहराई
बैठक की शुरुआत करते हुए डायरेक्टर फाइनेंस अमित सेन ने कहा कि इस बार वेज रिवीजन अफसरों की तर्ज पर 10 वर्षों के लिए होगा। सदस्य यूनियनों ने खास प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी। वहीं जब डायरेक्टर फाइनेंस ने वेतन समझौता होने की स्थिति में 4 साल का एरियर भुगतान नहीं करने की बात कही इस पर सदस्य यूनियनों ने भड़कते हुए प्रस्ताव का विरोध कर दिया। डायरेक्टर फाइनेंस यह बात दूसरी तिमाही के नतीजे के बाद वर्चुअल बैठक में कह चुके हैं।

नुकसान वाले वर्ष का एरियर भुगतान संभव नहीं: फाइनेंस
डायरेक्टर फाइनेंस अमित सेन ने बताया कि जिस दिन से वेतन समझौता होगा उसी दिन से उसे लागू करने पर प्रबंधन पर 900 से 1000 करोड़ का अतिरिक्त बोझ पड़ेगा। बीते 4 वर्षों का एरियर भुगतान करने की स्थिति में करीब साढे चार हजार करोड़ प्रबंधन को लगेंगे। डीपीई की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक नुकसान वाले वर्ष का एरियर भुगतान करना संभव नहीं है। यूनियन प्रतिनिधियों ने कहा कि डीपीई की गाइडलाइन अफसरों पर लागू होती, कर्मचारियों पर नहीं।

ग्रेच्चुटि पर भड़की यूनियनें, कहा- किस हिसाब से अंशदान ले रहे
इसके अलावा प्रबंधन ने कर्मचारियों की ग्रेच्चुटि सीलिंग करने का प्रस्ताव भी रखा। प्रबंधन का कहना है कि जिस दिन से वेतन समझौता होगा उसके पूर्व के महीने में जिस कर्मचारी के ग्रेच्चुटि खाते में 20 लाख से अधिक राशि जमा है उसे फ्रीज कर दिया जाएगा। सदस्य यूनियनों ने इसका जोरदार विरोध किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जब पेंशन में अफसरों का 9% अंशदान लिया जा रहा है तो कर्मचारियों का किस हिसाब से 6% अंशदान लिया जा रहा है।

प्रबंधन से मांगा लिखित में प्रस्ताव
बैठक में सदस्य यूनियनों ने प्रबंधन से वेज रिवीजन 10 साल के लिए करने 4 वर्षों का एरिया भुगतान नहीं करने और ग्रेच्चुटि सीलिंग करने के प्रस्ताव को लिखित में देने का है ताकि सदस्य यूनियनें उस प्रस्ताव पर आपस में चर्चा कर सके ताकि ताकि अगली एनजेसीएस की बैठक में वे उन प्रस्तावों पर अपना पक्ष स्पष्ट रूप से रख सके। इसके अलावा यूनियनों ने मिनिमम गारंटी बेनिफिट (एमजीबी) और पर्क्स का भी प्रस्ताव देने के लिए प्रबंधन से कहा।

फिजिकल बैठक कराने की यूनियनों ने रखी मांग वर्चुअल बैठक में लिंक और ऑडियो के प्रॉब्लम को लेकर सदस्य यूनियनें काफी परेशान रही। इस दौरान कई बार ऐसी भी स्थिति बनी कि यूनियन प्रतिनिधि किसी प्रस्ताव पर प्रबंधन के पक्ष को ढंग से सुन नहीं सके। जब उनके पक्ष रखने का समय आया तो लिंक की दिक्कत आ गई। यूनियनों ने एनजेसीएस की अगली बैठक फिजिकल कराने की मांग की, जिससे लिंक और ऑडियो की समस्या का सामना ना करना पड़े।

एटक आज गेट मीटिंग में देगा बैठक की जानकारी
एनजेसीएस की बैठक की जानकारी देने के लिए अटकने मंगलवार की शाम 5:30 बजे से गेट मीटिंग आयोजित की है। यूनियन के विनोद सोनी ने बताया कि गेट मीटिंग इक्विपमेंट चौक में रखी गई है। मीटिंग में प्रबंधन की ओर से वेज रिवीजन सहित अन्य मुद्दों पर रखे गए प्रस्ताव की कर्मचारियों को विस्तार से जानकारी दी जाएगी। साथ ही उन मुद्दों पर केंद्रीय यूनियनों का भी पक्ष रखा जाएगा।

