पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:वार्ड ब्वाॅय ले रहा डॉक्टरों की क्लास, लगा रहा ड्यूटी

भिलाई6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को सामने आया मामला, अब अपनी गलती छिपाने के लिए ड्यूटी करने वाले डॉक्टर को नोटिस

डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी सीएमएचओ कार्यालय का वार्ड ब्वाॅय लगा रहा है। ड्यूटी से पहले बाकायदा अघोषित रूप से क्लास लगाकर पूछताछ भी की जा रही है। पदस्थापना शाखा ने वार्ड ब्वाय को यह जिम्मेदारी अघोषित रूप से दी गई है। वह डॉक्टरों को उनकी ड्यूटी से अवगत ही नहीं कराता, बल्कि शिकायत पर उन्हें फटकार भी लगाता है। इसका खुलासा उसकी गलती से सीएम आवास से लेकर सीएमएचओ ऑफिस तक हंगामा होने के बाद हुआ है। दिसंबर के ड्यूटी ऑर्डर में उसने आन ड्यूटी डॉक्टर का नंबर गलत लिख दिया था, जिससे संबधित डॉक्टर समय पर ड्यूटी नहीं पहुंच पाए।

ड्यूटी लगाने में समानता भी नहीं, डॉक्टर नाराज
वीवीआईपी ड्यूटी लगाने में लापरवाही ही नहीं हो रही, बल्कि इसमें समानता भी नहीं रखी जा रही है। किसी डॉक्टर की महीने में सात दिन तो किसी की पांच दिन ड्यूटी लगा दे रहे हैं। कुछ डॉक्टर ऐसे हैं, जिनकी कई महीनों से एक बार भी वीवीआईपी ड्यूटी नहीं लगी है। इसे लेकर अन्य डॉक्टरों में खासी नाराजगी भी है। उनके द्वारा आपत्ति भी की गई है।

मूल आदेश के अलावा जारी हो रहे संशोधन आदेश
जिले में सीएमएचओ कार्यालय ही ऐसा है, जहां पिछले 9 माह में मूल आदेश से ज्यादा संशोधन आदेश जारी हुए हैं। कोरोना ड्यूटी में ऐसा रोज देखने को मिला है। महामारी एक्ट का हवाला देकर किसी दिन किसी डॉक्टर की ड्यूटी लगाई गई, अगले दिन उसकी ड्यूटी हटा दी गई है। इस प्रकार लगातार मूल के अलावा संशोधन के आदेश भी जारी हो रहे हैं।

नियम यह कि लिपिक द्वारा लगाई जाए ड्यूटी
ड्यूटी के कायदे-कानून को देखें तो किसी डॉक्टर या स्टॉफ की ड्यूटी सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के पदस्थापना विभाग का लिपिक लगाता है। लेखा-जोखा को देखते हुए उसके द्वारा की तैयार किया जाने वाले अदला-बदली आर्डर सीएमएचओ के हस्ताक्षर से जारी होता है। वर्तमान में हेल्थ विभाग में ऐसा नहीं हो रहा, वार्ड ब्वाय के भरोसे ही ड्यूटी तय हो रही।

वार्ड ब्वाॅय का कहना मैं तो फोन करता हूं सभी को
धीरज नाम के इस वार्ड ब्वाॅय ने बताया कि वीवीआईपी ड्यूटी लगाने का काम बड़े बाबू करते हैं। वह संबंधित डॉक्टरों को उनकी ड्यूटी के लिए केवल फोन करता है। ऐसा वह अधिकारियों के मौखिक निर्देश के तहत ही कर रहा है। जैसा वह कहते हैं, वैसा करता है। मुझे ऐसा ही आदेश मिला है, इसका मै पालन कर रहा हूं, मेरी कहां गलती है।

लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं, कार्रवाई करेंगे
"सीएम ड्यूटी में डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही से हमारी तीन बार पेशी हो चुकी है। बाबू और वार्ड ब्वाय फोन कर डॉक्टरों की अटेंडेंस लेते हैं। नए मामले में बाबू या डॉक्टर जिस भी स्तर से लापरवाही हुई है, जांच करा रहा हूं, उसके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करुंगा। डॉक्टर को नोटिस दिया है।"
-डॉ. गंभीर सिंह ठाकुर, सीएमएअचो, दुर्ग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें