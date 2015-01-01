पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:मौसम बदला, सामान्य से दो डिग्री तक गिरा तापमान, आज से बढ़ेगी ठंड

दुर्ग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शनिवार को मौसम में व्यापक बदलाव आया। सुबह से ही बदली छाई रही। दोपहर बीच-बीच में धूप निकली। शाम होते ही नम हवाएं चलने लगी। जिले में तापमान में सामान्य से दो डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरावट आई है। अधिकतम तापमान दुर्ग जिला में सबसे ज्यादा 30.20 डिग्री सेल्सियस रही। आज से ठंड बढ़ने का पूर्वानुमान है।

प्रदेशभर में दुर्ग जिले में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक शुक्रवार की देर शाम व रात में दुर्ग जिले में बारिश हुई वह प्रदेशभर में सबसे ज्यादा रही। इस जिले में 17.4 मिलीमीटर बारिश दर्ज की गई है। राजनांदगांव जिले में 4.8 मिलीमीटर, पेंड्रा रोड में 1.2 मिलीमीटर और अंबिकापुर में 3.6 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई है।

आज से जिले में ठंड बढ़ना तय, क्योंकि...
मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि प्रदेश में सतही हवा की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व से उत्तर की ओर होने जा रहा है। इस कारण 22 नवंबर से प्रदेश के न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट संभावित है। प्रदेश के उत्तरी भाग में यह गिरावट सबसे ज्यादा आ सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें