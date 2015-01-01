पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:गाड़ी धीमे चलाने कहा तो चाकू से हमला कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया, सात घंटे बाद हुई पहचान

भिलाई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लक्ष्मी नगर इलाके में सोमवार की देर रात करीब 11 बजे सामने आई एक ऐसा घटना, जिसमें मृतक डोला को तेज बाइक चलाने से मना करना भारी पड़ गया। बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने उस पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ 5 वार किए। मौके पर डोला गिर पड़ा और उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक अनाथ था और हलवाई का काम करता था। मामले में पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपी रुपेश और धर्मेंद्र को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उन्हें मंगलवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया। जहां से रिमांड पर जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि बाइक सवार दोनों युवक मस्ती में कट मारते हुए मौके से गुजर रहे थे। डोला ने इस पर आपत्ति की। उसने कहा कि ऐसे में कोई भी हादसा हो सकता है। आरोपियों को यह बात बुरी लग गई। उन्होंने चाकू निकाला और हमला शुरू कर दिया। मौके पर आरोपियों ने जमकर गाली गलौच भी की। इसके बाद मौके पर भीड़ जुट गई। मौका देख दोनों आरोपी वहां से भाग खड़े हुए। सुबह करीब 6 बजे एक मुखबिर ने मृतक की पहचान डोलो नायक निवासी इस्लाम नगर के तौर पर की। उसके माता-पिता की पहली ही मौत हो चुकी है। इस वजह से मृतक की पहचान में ही पुलिस को मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। पुलिस ने आसपास के लोगों से भी पहले पहचान की कोशिश की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें