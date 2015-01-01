पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:घर से भागी पत्नी, कहा-करुंगी दूसरी शादी, पति ने लगाई फांसी

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खुर्सीपार थाना क्षेत्र के गौतम नगर इलाके में रविवार सुबह 7 बजे गणेश शर्मा (40 वर्ष) का शव कमरे में फंदे पर लटका मिला। गणेश की पत्नी शनिवार की शाम 7 बजे घर छोड़कर चली गई थी। इसके बाद उसने पति को फोन करके कहा था, कि वह अब किसी अन्य के साथ शादी करेगी। इसलिए उसे तलाशने की कोशिश ना करे। पत्नी से फोन पर बात करने के बाद गणेश घर में हंगामा करने लगा। शनिवार की सुबह 5 बजे तक घर में शोर मचाता रहा। इस दौरान उसके दोनों बच्चे व बाकी परिजन समझाने की कोशिश करते रहे। सभी के सोने के बाद गणेश ने अपने कमरे में जाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। टीआई सुरेश कुमार ध्रुव ने बताया कि मृतक गणेश के खुदकुशी की खबर सुबह 7 बजे गणेश के भाई संतोष ने पुलिस को दी। इसके बाद मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची। पूछताछ में संतोष ने बताया कि करीब 16 साल पहले भाई की शादी हुई थी। भाई कारपेंटर का काम करता था। भतीजा और भतीजी पढ़ाई करते हैं। भाभी के घर छोड़कर जाने के बाद उसने भाई को फोन किया था। फोन पर दूसरे युवक से शादी करने की जानकारी भाई को दी। इसके बाद से भाई परेशान हो गया। शादी के पहले भाभी हत्या के जुर्म में जेल जा चुकी है। उसे दस साल की सजा हो गई थी।

वीडियो

