प्रबंधन के साथ बैठक में निर्णय:सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद नहीं देना होगा 64 गुना किराया

भिलाई12 घंटे पहले
  • हाउस लीज संघर्ष समिति के प्रतिनिधि मंडल को ईडी पीएंडए ने दिया आश्वासन

बीएसपी टाउनशिप में निवासरत रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियों को बढ़े हुए किराए की आउटस्टैंडिंग राशि के भुगतान से निजात मिल सकती है। ईडी पीएंडए एसके दुबे ने जल्द ही इस पर सकारात्मक फैसला लेने का आश्वासन दिया है। ईडी पीएंडए दुबे ने यह आश्वासन शुक्रवार को हाउस लीज संघर्ष समिति के पदाधिकारियों के साथ हुई बैठक में दिया। समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि मार्च 2017 से प्रबंधन ने रिटेंशन धारियों के मकान का किराया 32 गुना से बढ़ाकर 64 गुना कर दिया है। जिसके खिलाफ रिटेंशन धारियों में संपदा न्यायालय की शरण ली थी। अब प्रबंधन से चर्चा के बाद जल्द निर्णय की संभावना है।

हाईकोर्ट का आदेश नहीं मान रहा प्रबंधन
हाउस लीज संघर्ष समिति ने ईडी पीएंडए दुबे को बताया कि संपदा न्यायालय के आदेश को ओवररूल करने पर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई थी। इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों को आपसी सहमति से विवाद दूर करने के लिए कहा था। लेकिन प्रबंधन ने इस दिशा में कोई पहल नहीं कर रहा है। ईडी पीएंडए ने अगली बैठक में इस समस्या को दूर करने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद स्थानीय विधायक देवेंद्र यादव ने फरवरी में बैठक रखे जाने का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

पेंशन की शर्त को कोर्ट में चुनौती देने की तैयारी
बैठक में रिटेंशन धारियों का पेंशन रोके जाने के मुद्दे पर भी चर्चा हुई। इस पर ईडी पीएंडए दुबे ने बताया कि पेंशन स्कीम के लिए निर्धारित शर्तों में स्पष्ट उल्लेख है कि जिस रिटायर कर्मी ने कंपनी के मकान का अधिपत्य नहीं छोड़ा है, उसे पेंशन स्कीम में शामिल नहीं किया जाएगा। समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने उस क्लॉज को उपलब्ध कराने को कहा, ताकि उसके आधार पर रिटेंशन धारियों को लेकर पेंशन स्कीम को कोर्ट में चुनौती दी जा सके। इसे लेकर रणनीति भी तैयार की गई है।

कंपनी की संपत्ति पर कब्जे का मुद्दा भी उठा
बैठक में कंपनी की संपत्ति के अवैध कब्जे का मुद्दा भी उठा समिति के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि प्रॉपर सिस्टम नहीं होने की वजह से मकानों और खाली जमीनों पर लगातार कब्जा होता जा रहा है। जिसकी वजह से कंपनी को राजस्व क्षति उठानी पड़ रही है। इसे नियंत्रित करने के लिए सिस्टम डेवलप करना होगा। बैठक में सीजीएम टाउनशिप पीके घोष, जीएम विजय शर्मा, एजीएम राघवेंद्र गर्ग समिति की ओर से अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र परगहनिया, पीसी शर्मा व अन्य मौजूद थे।

पहले 32 गुना तक वसूला जा रहा था किराया
बीएसपी में रिटेंशन स्कीम 2009 से शुरू हुई। तब से अब तक करीब 1100 रिटायर कार्मिकों ने बीएसपी के आवासों से आधिपत्य नहीं छोड़ा है बल्कि हर साल करीब 100 कार्मिक स्कीम से जुड़ रहे हैं। 11 साल पहले जब स्कीम शुरू हुई थी तब अलग-अलग कैटेगरी के आवासों के हिसाब से 2 से चार लाख तक डिपॉजिट लिया जा रहा था। इतनी रकम जमा करने पर रिटायर कर्मी दो साल तक आवास में रह सकते थे। प्रबंधन ने स्कीम में फेरबदल किया है। 32 की जगह 64 गुना किराया लिया जा रहा है। डिपॉजिट कैटेगरी वाइज 8 से 10 लाख कर दिया गया है। रिटेंशन की अवधि भी 2 साल से घटाकर 6 महीने कर दी गई है।

