दीपोत्सव:मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की, श्रीकृष्ण को लगाया छप्पन भोग, बहनों ने भाई की दीर्घायु के लिए उतारी आरती

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • ट्विनसिटी समेत जिलेभर में मना पांच दिनी उत्सव, बड़े सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं हुए

ट्विनसिटी समेत जिलेभर में दीपों का पर्व उमंग, उत्साह के साथ मनाया गया। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते केवल पारंपरिक आयोजन हुए, सांस्कृतिक नहीं। शनिवार रात में घरों और व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों में मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की। रविवार को गाेवर्धन पूजा पर दिन में गौ माताओं काे खिचड़ी भोग खिलाया गया। गांवों में खासतौर पर इस दिन को मनाया गया। शहर की गौशालाओं में भी पूजा-अर्चना हुई।
भिलाई में अक्षय पात्र द्वार राधाकृष्ण मंदिर में अन्नकूट का आयोजन किया गया। यहां पर गोवर्धन लीला की झांकी तैयार कर प्रभु को छप्पन भोग लगाया गया। पालकी निकाली गई। मंदिर को दीपों से सजाया गया। गौ माता को भोग खिलाया गया। शाम को महाआरती हुई। पंचपर्व के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को भाई-दूज पर बहनों ने अपने भाईयों की आरती उतारी। उनके दीर्घायु होने की कामना की। बहनों को उपहार भी मिले।
ननकट्ठी में गोंड समाज ने निकाली गौरा गौरी की शोभायात्रा : ग्राम ननकट्ठी में गौरा-गौरी की शोभायात्रा निकाली गई। ग्राम भ्रमण कराया गया। लोगों ने अपने घरों के सामने माता पार्वती और शंकर भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना की। गांव में बने 25 एकड़ के तालाब में विसर्जन किया गया। आदिवासी गोंड़ समाज के संतराम ठाकुर, तामेश्वर, ठाकुर राम, धन सिंह, बिंदेश्वर, भूषण, तामेश्वर, विनोद, युवराज, पीतांबर, घनश्याम सहित ग्रामीण उपस्थित रहे।

कालीबाड़ियों में मां काली की पूजा, व्रत रख महिलाओं ने दी पुष्पांजलि, सिंदूर दान किया
ट्विनसिटी की कालीबाड़ियों पर दुर्गा पंडालों में मां काली की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की गई। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए प्रसाद में खिचड़ी, मीठी चटनी, खीर आदि भोग का वितरण किया गया। सेक्टर-6 कालीबाड़ी और सेक्टर-7 में काली पूजा हुई। परंपरा के अनुसार रखिया, कुमड़ा, खीरा, गन्ना आदि फल व सब्जी की बलि चढ़ाई गई। समाज की महिलाओं ने रात भर निर्जला का उपवास रखकर पूजा की। इस मौके पर सुमन शील, विपुल सेन, सुप्रभात अन्य उपस्थित थे।

सिरसा में मंत्री ने यादव समाज के साथ किया नृत्य, विकास कार्यों के लिए तुरंत घोषणा की
लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी एवं ग्रामोद्योग मंत्री गुरु रुद्रकुमार सोमवार को सिरसा ग्राम में यादव समाज द्वारा आयोजित मातर महोत्सव में शामिल हुए। रुद्रकुमार ने कहा कि मातर महोत्सव हमारी छत्तीसगढ़ की गौरवशाली परंपरा और संस्कृति का हिस्सा है, जिसे यादव समाज बड़े ही उत्साह के साथ मनाता है। मंत्री ने सिरसा के वार्ड क्रमांक 2, 4, 9, 16 और 17 में घर-घर नल कनेक्शन के माध्यम से पेयजल व्यवस्था के लिए पाइप लाइन विस्तार, दो सीसी रोड निर्माण सहित मंच के सौंदर्यीकरण की घोषणा की।

ग्रामीण अंचलों में धूमधाम से मनाया मातर उत्सव
अंडा|ग्राम चिंगरी, अंडा व गांवों में मातर उत्सव धूमधाम से मनाया गया। गांव के भागवत यदु ने बताया कि मातर के दिन सुबह 11 बजे गांव के हर गली में गाड़ा बाजा के साथ नाचते गाते गौठान जाकर गौ माता का पूजा की गई। बंशीलाल यदु, गजानंद यदु, संतोष यदु, जहरीत यदु, रोहित मौजूद थे।

गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज परिवार सहित पहुंचे अपने गृहग्राम
उतई|प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू गोवर्धन पूजा पर सपरिवार अपने गृहग्राम पहुंचं ग्रामीणों से मिलकर पर्व की खुशियां बांटी। जनपद सदस्य राकेश हिरवानी व सरपंच वामन साहू, उपसरपंच दीपक साहू से चर्चा कर विकास कार्यो की जानकारी ली। शासकीय हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल पाऊवारा के प्राचार्य व शिक्षकों का स्कूल ग्राउंड की कार्य योजना बनाकर देने कहा। ग्रामीणों के घर जाकर भी पर्व की बधाई दी। मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा की पूजा की। इस अवसर पर जितेेंद्र साहू, भूषण साहू, हर्ष साहू, केशव साहू, अरुण हिरवानी, राजेंद्र साहू, बिसे यादव उपस्थित थे।

