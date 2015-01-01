पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीप पर्व:सुबह यम तर्पण, शाम को होगी मां लक्ष्मी और मां काली की पूजा, पूरे दिन रहेगा सर्वार्थ सिद्धी योग

  • आज दोपहर को लगेगी अमावस्या तिथि, स्वाति नक्षत्र में सौभाग्य योग भी

दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। आज लक्ष्मी पूजन है। इस बार तिथियों में बदलाव के कारण दो दिन धनतेरस मनाया गया। शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे से चतुर्दशी तिथि लग चुकी है, जो आज दोपहर 2.16 बजे तक रहेगी। 2.17 से अमावस्या तिथि लगेगी और शाम को लक्ष्मी पूजन किया जाएगा। इससे पहले सुबह के समय रूप चतुर्दशी के निमित्त किया जाने वाला साभ्यंग स्नान, यम के लिए तर्पण और हनुमान जी का दर्शन व पूजन कर सकते हैं। आचार्य मोनू महाराज ने बताया कि शनिवार को पूरा दिन सर्वार्थ सिद्धी योग है, जो रात 8.08 बजे तक रहेगा। इस दौरान खरीदारी और पूजा का विशेष फल मिलेगा। इससे पहले सुबह 7.29 बजे तक आयु योग बन रहा है। इस दौरान हनुमान जी की पूजा करने से आयु में वृद्धि होती है। इसके बाद से स्वाति नक्षत्र के साथ सौभाग्य योग शुरू होगा, जो मध्यरात्रि 3.14 बजे तक रहेगा। यह भी हर व्यक्ति के लिए शुभ फल प्रदान करने वाला होगा। आचार्य मोनू ने बताया कि अमावस्या तिथि रविवार सुबह 10.36 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद गोवर्धन पूजा होगी। सोमवार को भाई दूज का पर्व मनाया जाएगा।

शाम को तेरस व चौदस का दीपदान साथ किया
ट्विनसिटी में शुक्रवार शाम को धनतेरस और नरक चतुर्दशी की पूजा की गई। शाम को 6 बजे से पहले 13 दीपों का दान कर भगवान धनवंतरी की पूजा, आराधना की गई। इसके बाद 7 बजे तक यम दीप जलाए गए। घर, आंगन को आकर्षक रंगोली से सजाया गया। बड़े से लेकर बच्चों तक ने खुशियां मनाई। खूब पटाखे फोड़े। बाजार में देर रात तक रौनक रही।

सेक्टर-6 काली बाड़ी में भक्तों की भीड़ न हो इसलिए बाहर स्क्रीन लगाई
सेक्टर-6 कालीबाड़ी में शाम 7.30 शुरू 11.30 तक पूजा होगी। प्रथा के अनुसार रखिया, गन्ने की बलि दी जाएगी। हवन महाआरती होगी। माता को खिचड़ी, सब्जी, खीर, का भोग लगाया जाएगा। पुष्पांजलि बिना फूलों की होगी। भंडारा की जगह भक्तों को पैकेट में भोग बांटा जाएगा। पूजा में भीड़ इकट्‌ठी न हो इसलिए कालीबाड़ी के बाहर टीवी स्क्रीन लगाया गया है।

सेक्टर-7 में काली पूजा के आयोजन की जगह बदली, कल सिंदूरदान होगा
सार्वजनिक दुर्गा पूजा समिति सेक्टर-7 द्वारा इस बार काली पूजा का आयोजन बीएसपी वर्कर्स यूनियन कार्यालय सड़क 31 मकान नंबर 12/बी, सेक्टर 7 में किया जा रहा है। समिति के अध्यक्ष उज्जवल दत्ता ने बताया कि शनिवार को माता की मूर्ति स्थापना शाम 6 बजे की जाएगी। इसके बाद रात 9 बजे अंजलि, 10 बजे माता को भोग का कार्यक्रम होगा। 15 नवंबर को सुबह 10.30 बजे आरती, 11.30 से 1 बजे तक सिंदूर दान होगा।

