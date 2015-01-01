पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार:बाजार पहुंचने वालों के लिए 11 पार्किंग पाइंट, बड़े वाहन प्रतिबंधित

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • त्योहारी सीजन में बाजार में बढ़ती भीड़ को देखते हुए बनाई व्यवस्था, अनदेखी करने वालों पर सीधे कार्रवाई

त्योहार के नजदीक आते ही बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। शहर के प्रमुख व्यावसायिक हिस्सों में व्यवस्था बनाने पुलिस ने नया ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार किया है। इसके तहत पार्किंग के लिए 11 अलग-अलग पाइंट बनाए गए हैं, जहां चार पहिया व दुपहिया वाहनों को खड़ा किया जा सकेगा। इसके लिए भीतरी इलाके में चार पहिया वाहनों की इंट्री पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित कर दी गई है। बाजार में बढ़ती भीड़ के साथ ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था भी बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो रही है। भीतरी इलाकों में मनमाने आवागमन के चलते जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। इसे देखते हुए पुलिस ने ऐसा बदलाव किया है। अफसरों ने बताया कि दीपावली त्योहार तक उक्त प्लान लागू रहेगा। व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने आम लोगों से भी सहयोग की अपील की है। वहीं अनदेखी करने वालों पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई की भी तैयारी की गई है। शहर के भीतरी इलाकों व प्रमुख चौराहों में व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल की भी तैनाती की जा रही है।

मुख्य हिस्सों में पहुंचने वालों के लिए पार्किंग पाइंट
फौव्वारा चौक: म्युनिसिपल स्कूल मैदान पार्किंग चारपहिया वाहन पार्किंग। गुरुद्धारा तक सड़क किनारे दुपहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग होगी।
जय स्तंभ चौक: जय स्तंभ चौक के सामने दुपहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग, म्युनिसिपल स्कूल के भवानी गेट में चार पहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग।
महावीर चौक: फ्लाईओवर के नीचे दोनों ओर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था।
गुरुनानक चौक: फ्लाईओवर के नीचे एवं बूढ़ा सागर इलाके में।
भगत सिंह चौक: फ्लाईओवर के नीचे दोनों हिस्सों में व्यवस्था।
पोस्ट आफिस चौक: फ्लाईओवर के नीचे दोनों हिस्सों में दुपहिया व चार पहिया वाहन पार्क किए जा सकेंगे।
पुराना बस स्टैंड: फ्लाईओवर के नीचे दोनों हिस्सों में चार पहिया व दुपहिया वाहनों के लिए व्यवस्था।
गंज चौक: हनुमान मंदिर के सामने मैदान पर दुपहिया व चार पहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग होगी।
सदर बाजार: भारत माता चौक और सदर बाजार आने वालों के लिए जैन बगीचा व उदयाचल के सामने।
खैरागढ़ रोड: स्टेट स्कूल परिसर व दिग्विजय क्लब मैदान में गाड़ी पार्क कर सकेंगे।
भदौरिया चौक: इस हिस्से में आने वाले फ्लाईओवर के नीचे दुपहिया व चार पहिया वाहन पार्क कर सकेंगे।

भीतरी इलाकों में 4 पहिया वाहन के प्रवेश पर रोक

  • फौव्वारा चौक के पास से।
  • जय स्तंभ चौक-जूनी हटरी मार्ग में।
  • शनिमंदिर हमाल पारा मार्ग।
  • गौशाला मार्केट और आजा चौक मार्ग।
  • गांधी चौक से मानव मंदिर चौक मार्ग में।
  • भगत सिंह चौक से गुड़ाखू लाइन मार्ग में।

प्रोटोकॉल का करें पालन
इधर जिला प्रशासन ने बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और कोरोना को लेकर जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने की बात कही है। निगम प्रशासन की टीम भी इसकी मानिटरिंग के लिए बाजार में होगी।

