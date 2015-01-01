पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:जिले में मिले 110 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव अब तक 150 मौतें

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
जिले में शनिवार को 110 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं। वहीं अब तक हुई मौतों की संख्या 150 हो गई है। 90 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। अब तक कुल 16925 पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। राहत की बात है कि 15411 मरीज स्वस्थ भी हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल 1364 एक्टिव केस हैं।

नगर निगम क्षेत्र में शनिवार को 45 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 65 केस सामने आए हैं। डोंगरगढ़ में 19, खैरागढ़ में 13, छुरिया व डोंगरगांव में 10-10, मानपुर में 4, मोहला में 2, चौकी व छुईखदान में एक-एक, राजनांदगांव ग्रामीण में चार नए केस सामने आए हैं। फिलहाल होम आइसोलेशन में 742 मरीजों का उपचार जारी है। इस प्रकार जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

