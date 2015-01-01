पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधान रहें:कोरोना से अब तक 122 लोगों की हो चुकी मौत

राजनांदगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • दिनभर में 177 केस मिले, 99 मरीज डिस्चार्ज

ठंड के इस मौसम में कोरोना संक्रमण फिर से बढ़ता जा रहा है। ग्रामीण सहित शहरी क्षेत्र से लगातार केस मिलने लगे हैं। ऐसे में सावधान रहना बेहद जरूरी है। जरा सी लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से अब तक 122 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें बुजुर्गों के साथ ही कई युवा भी शामिल हैं। ऐसे लोगोें की भी मौत हुई है जिन्हें दूसरी कोई बीमारी नहीं थी। केवल कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद सांस लेने में तकलीफ के चलते जान चली गई।
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 21 नवंबर को जारी किए गए मेडिकल बुलेटिन में दिनभर में 172 कोरोना संक्रमितों की पुष्टि होने की जानकारी दी गई। वहीं दिनभर में 99 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में अब तक 14586 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। 12883 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण को मात देकर घर लौट चुके हैं।
मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी: डॉ. चौधरी ने बताया कि कोविड-19 अस्पताल में 101 मरीज भर्ती हैं। यहां मरीजों की संख्या फिर से बढ़ने लगी है। यहां 139 बेड रिक्त बताए गए हैं। 869 लोग घर पर रहकर इलाज करा रहे हैं। 311 मरीज दूसरे शहर के अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। सप्ताहभर में बाहर इलाज कराने वाले मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है।

लापरवाही: त्योहार के बाद बढ़ा संक्रमण
शनिवार को ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से 110 संक्रमित सामने आए। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में त्योहार के बाद लगातार केस मिल रहे हंै। माना जा रहा है कि त्योहार के दौरान गांवों में कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं किया गया। लोग एक-दूसरे के संपर्क में आते रहे। इसी तरह नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र में 62 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। शहर के हर क्षेत्र से संक्रमित मिलने की पुष्टि हुई है।

खैरागढ़ ब्लॉक से मिले 30 कोरोना संक्रमित
सीएमएचओ डॉ. मिथलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि अंबागढ़ चौकी से 1, छुईखदान से 9, छुरिया से 8, डोंगरगांव से 9, डोंगरगढ़ से 28, खैरागढ़ से 30, मानपुर से 3, मोहला से 4, राजनांदगांव ग्रामीण से 17 और अन्य क्षेत्र से 1 संक्रमित की पुष्टि हुई है।

