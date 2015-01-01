पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकारी धोखा:फंड की कमी बता 123 संविदा कर्मियों काे हटाया

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरों के बीच 3 माह दी सेवाएं, मरीज कम होते ही काम से निकाला

जिले में जब कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ी थी और लगातार मरीज सामने आ रहे थे तब स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था लड़खड़ाने लगी थी। कर्मचारियों की कमी के चलते मरीजों का उचित इलाज नहीं हो पा रहा था। इस वजह से स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिला खनिज मद से 123 कर्मियों को संविदा पर रखा था पर 15 दिसंबर को बिना पूर्व नोटिस के इन कर्मियों की सेवा समाप्त कर दी गई। अफसर अब वेतन देने के लिए फंड नहीं होने का हवाला दे रहे हैं। नौकरी से निकाले गए कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि प्रशासन ने नौकरी से निकालकर धोखा दिया है, क्योंकि जब कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच लोग घर से बाहर नहीं निकल रहे थे। एक-दूसरे से दूरियां बनाकर रह रहे थे तब पुरानी नौकरी को छोड़कर 123 लोगों ने संविदा पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की नौकरी ज्वॉइन की थी। कर्मचारियों ने कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा से मुलाकात की तो उन्होंने फंड नहीं होने की जानकारी दी और सीएमएचओ से मुलाकात करने कहा। कर्मचारियों ने सीएमएचओ डॉ मिथलेश चौधरी से मुलाकात की पर यह कहकर लौटा दिया कि तीन माह के लिए रखा गया था।

अब गड़बड़ाएगी व्यवस्था
60 स्टॉफ नर्स की भर्ती की गई थी। इन्हें हटा दिया गया। अब अस्पताल में पुराने नर्सों का वर्क लोड बढ़ गया है। नर्सेस को अब एक-एक वार्ड संभालना होगा। 20 से 22 फॉर्मेसी के कर्मचारियों को निकाला गया है। लगभग 15 लैब टेक्नीशियन हैं जो कि संक्रमण का खतरा होने के बाद भी ड्यूटी करते रहे। बताया कि अफसरों ने नौकरी से निकालने से पहले नोटिस नहीं दिया बल्कि 15 दिसंबर को अचानक सूचना दी गई कि सभी को तीन माह के लिए रखा गया था।

नौकरी छोड़कर आए थे
कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि संविदा में कार्य शुरू करने से पहले दूसरी जगह निजी संस्थान में कार्यरत थे पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से ऑफर दिए जाने प लगा कि भविष्य सुधर सकता है पर यहां धोखा हो गया है। कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि भविष्य बनाने चले थे पर बेरोजगारी हाथ लग गई है। बताया कि कुछ कर्मचारी संविदा में जॉब लगने के बाद बैंक से लोन लिए थे। अब तो कर्ज तक नहीं पटा पाएंगे। बताया कि दो माह का वेतन भी नहीं मिला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें