योजना पर अमल:जिले में 13 हजार गर्भवतियों को रोजाना मिल रहा भोजन

राजनांदगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • जिलेभर में कुपोषण दूर करने चलाया जा रहा अभियान, अफसरों को भी कड़ाई से मॉनिटरिंग के निर्देश

महिलाओं व बच्चों के सुपोषण के लिए जिले में कारगर एवं प्रभावी कार्य किये जा रहे हैं। जिसमें महतारी जतन योजनांतर्गत गर्भवती महिलाओं के पोषण स्तर में सुधार के लिए प्रयास किया जा रहा है एवं प्रतिदिन महिलाओं को गरम भोजन प्रदान किया जा रहा है। वर्तमान में जिले में कुल 13 हजार 524 गर्भवती महिलाएं गरम भोजन प्रतिदिन प्राप्त कर रही है। गर्भवती माताओं को प्रतिदिन आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र आने प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। उनका नियमित स्वास्थ्य जांच एवं टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। उन्हें पात्रता अनुसार प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना, जननी सुरक्षा योजना, मनरेगा मातृत्व भत्ता और भगिनी प्रसूति योजना का लाभ देने आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र व स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में प्रचार-प्रसार व पंजीयन किया जा रहा है। जिले में 1 जुलाई 2019 से कुपोषण मुक्ति के लिए विशेष कार्ययोजना तैयार कर विभागों के समन्वय तथा सामुदायिक सहभागिता से अभियान प्रारंभ किया गया है। कुपोषण से बचाव के लिए जपरिवार सम्मेलन किए गए।

एनीमिया से पीड़ितों की काउंसिलिंग भी की जा रही
2 अक्टूबर 2019 से जिले में मुख्यमंत्री सुपोषण अभियान प्रारंभ किया गया है, जिसके तहत 5 वर्ष तक के गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चों एवं एनीमिया पीड़ित गर्भवती माताओं को सप्ताह में 3 दिवस अतिरिक्त आहार-अण्डा अथवा मूंगफली गुड़ चिक्की दी जा रही है। एनीमिया पीड़ित महिलाओं की काउंसिलिंग भी की जा रही है। 1-3 वर्ष के 11650 मध्यम एवं गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चों (सप्ताह में 1 दिवस) तथा 433 महिलाओं (15-49 वर्ष) को आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों में प्रतिदिन गरम भोजन से लाभांवित कर रहे।

कुपोषित बच्चों का हर बुधवार को कर रहे जांच
कुपोषित बच्चों का प्रत्येक बुधवार स्वास्थ्य जांच एवं गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चों के लिए विशेष स्वास्थ्य शिविर का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री बाल संदर्भ योजनांतर्गत इस वर्ष अब तक 9093 बच्चों की स्वास्थ्य जांच की गयी एवं 4281 गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चों को नि:शुल्क दवा वितरण किया गया हैं। जिले में 6 पोषण पुनर्वास केन्द्र संचालित हैं, जिसमें नियमित रूप से बच्चों को लाभ देने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। 960 अति गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चों को पोषण पुनर्वास केन्द्र का लाभ दिए।

