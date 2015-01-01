पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:डीएफओ, महिला डॉक्टर और 3 साल के बच्चे सहित 16 संक्रमित

खैरागढ़5 घंटे पहले
खैरागढ़ में पिछले पांच दिन में इक्का-दुक्का मामले आने से स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने राहत की सांस ली थी, लेकिन शनिवार को आई रिपोर्ट में नगर से 7 मामले सामने आए हैं। इसमें डीएफओ और सिविल अस्पताल की महिला डॉक्टर सहित एक तीन साल की बच्ची भी शामिल हैं।

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कुल 16 संक्रमितों में से 9 ग्रामीण हैं। इनमें से ज्यादातर की उम्र 50 साल से कम है, जिसमें 10 पुरुष व 6 महिलाएं शामिल हैं। संक्रमितों में से एक 35 वर्षीय महिला को एम्स रायपुर और एक पुरुष को मेडिकल कॉलेज राजनांदगांव रेफर किया गया है।

शनिवार को आई रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक नगर में गंजीपारा से तीन, डीएफओ बंगला, सिविल हॉस्पिटल, लालपुर और बख्शी मार्ग से एक-एक संक्रमित मिले हैं। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रेंगाकठेरा से दो व अमलीडीह खुर्द, पचपेड़ी, जुरला खुर्द, बोइरडीह, खजरी और बेंद्रीडीह से एक-एक संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके पहले गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को 3 मामले ही आए थे।

