कोरोना इफेक्ट:बंद हो गए जिले के 20 स्कूल, आरटीई की 56 सीटें भी प्रभावित

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  •
  • डीईओ ने इन निजी स्कूलों के बंद होने की अधिकृत सूचना जारी की

कोविड के दौर ने जिले के निजी स्कूलों को बड़ा नुकसान पहुंचाया है। कक्षाएं संचालित नहीं होने और खर्च वहन नहीं कर पाने के चलते 20 स्कूल प्रबंधन ने स्कूल पूरी तरह बंद करने का निर्णय लिया है । इसके बाद मंगलवार को जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी की ओर से इन 20 स्कूलों को बंद होने की अधिकृत सूचना भी जारी कर दी है। अब इन स्कूलों में नए शिक्षा सत्र के लिए दाखिला नहीं होगा। खास बात यह है कि इन स्कूलों में आरटीई के तहत 56 सीटें भी आरक्षित थी, जिसका दाखिला भी कर लिया गया था। अब इन स्कूलों के आरटीई के सीटों में दाखिल बच्चों को नजदीकी हिंदी माध्यम से स्कूलों में दाखिला दिया जाएगा। डीईओ एच आर सोम ने आदेश जारी करते हुए इन स्कूलों से संबंधित सभी दाखिल खारिज व दूसरे महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज ब्लाक शिक्षा अधिकारियों को सुरक्षित करने कहा है। ताकि आने वाले समय में दिक्कत यहां पढ़े बच्चों को न हों।

ये 20 स्कूल हो गए बंद, अब संचालन नहीं
कोविड के चलते रेडियंस कांवटे स्कूल, आदर्श विद्या मंदिर, ग्रीन फील्ड द सीआईटी स्कूल, गुरुकुल पब्लिक स्कूल सिंगदई, सरस्वती ज्ञान मंदिर ममतानगर, खैरागढ़ में अजीज इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल, मोहला में आर्यन्स गुरुकुल पब्लिक स्कूल, डोंगरगढ़ में महात्मा गौतम बुद्ध विद्यालय, लोधी ज्ञानदीप विद्या मंदिर, राजीव गांधी मेमा. मुसरा, डोंगरगांव में अजीज इंग्लिश स्कूल, सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर किरगी, चैतन्य विद्यापीठ, छुईखदान में विवेकानंद विद्या मंदिर पेंडरवानी, रॉयल पब्लिक स्कूल जगमड़वा, मां कर्मा विद्या मंदिर पेंडरवानी, छुरिया में सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर घोठिया, अजीज इंग्लिश स्कूल, सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर चिचोला और चौकी में गांधी विद्या मंदिर को प्रबंधन ने बंद कर दिया गया है।

