कार्रवाई:21 पाव अवैध शराब जब्त, आरोपी युवक गिरफ्तार

खैरागढ़2 दिन पहले
अवैध रूप से शराब ले जाते पुलिस ने युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार गत दिनों ग्राम दुल्लापुर निवासी राजेश वर्मा पिता बेलन वर्मा 32 वर्ष अवैध रूप से शराब ले जा रहा था तभी मुखबिर की सूचना पर पुलिस ने उसे इतवारी बाजार के पास 21 पाव देसी मदिरा के साथ पकड़ा जिसकी अनुमानित कीमत 1680 रुपए बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक के विरुद्ध आबकारी एक्ट की धारा 34 (1) के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया जिसे बाद में जमानती धारा होने के कारण रिहा कर दिया गया।

