पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अव्यवस्था:350 करोड़ रुपए खर्च फिर भी एसएनसीयू में बेड की कमी, रेफर किए जा रहे नवजात

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना ने लगाया अस्पताल की शिफ्टिंग पर ब्रेक, पेंड्री में शिफ्टिंग की प्लानिंग केवल टेबल तक ही सीमित

शहर को मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल की सौगात मिली है। करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर पेंड्री में बिल्डिंग बनाई गई है पर अब भी मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल का संचालन बसंतपुर स्थित पुरानी बिल्डिंग में ही हो रहा है। अफसर कई दौर की बैठकें कर शिफ्टिंग की प्लानिंग कर चुके हैं पर एक भी वार्ड पेंड्री नहीं भेज पाए हैं। विभाग प्रमुखों की ओर से जगह का अभाव बताते हुए शिफ्टिंग की मांग भी की जा रही है पर प्रबंधन कोरोना का हवाला देकर फिलहाल शिफ्टिंग नहीं कर पा रहा है। यहां ऑपरेशन थियेटर की कमी, कोरोना के संदिग्ध मरीजों के लिए बेड का अभाव और कर्मचारियों के क्वारेंटाइन तक के लिए जगह नहीं है। पेंड्री में अस्पताल और कॉलेज भवन सहित पूरा सेटअप तैयार करने में लगभग 350 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हुए हैं। लोक निर्माण विभाग की ओर से अस्पताल, कॉलेज, हॉस्टल सहित अन्य जरूरी बिल्डिंग बना ली गई है। केवल ऑडिटोरियम निर्माणाधीन है। अस्पताल में सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम से लेकर तमाम सुविधाएं मुहैया करा दी गई है। कॉलेज बिल्डिंग को यूज किया जा रहा है। अस्पताल की बिल्डिंग में फिलहाल कोरोना के मरीज रखे जा रहे हैं।

कई दौर की बैठक, प्लानिंग हुई लेकिन शिफ्टिंग नहीं
तत्कालीन कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने तो अस्पताल प्रबंधन की बैठक लेकर मार्च माह तक हर हाल में शिफ्टिंग करने कहा था पर अचानक कोरोना का कहर सामने आ गया। शिफ्टिंग की बजाए प्रशासन के निर्देश पर नई बिल्डिंग में पहले चरण में 100 बेड का कोविड अस्पताल बनाया गया। इसके बाद प्रबंधन तो शिफ्टिंग ही भूल गया। इस बीच भी कई बैठकें हो चुकी हैं पर प्लानिंग केवल टेबल तक ही सीमित है। हकीकत में यह नहीं हो सका। मरीजों की परेशानी बरकरार है।

गायनिक डिपार्टमेंट में जगह का अभाव, दिक्कतें बढ़ी
वर्तमान में गायनिक डिपार्टमेंट को राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य मिशन की ओर से बनवाए गए मदर एंड चाइल्ड केयर यूनिट में संचालित किया जा रहा है। यहां प्रसूता वार्ड से लेकर बच्चों का भी इलाज हो रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते यहां ऑपरेशन में दिक्कतें आ रहीं हैं। ओटी में डाॅफिंग एरिया नहीं है। डॉक्टर्स लगातार इसकी मांग करते आ रहे हैं ताकि वे संक्रमण से बच सकें पर जगह की कमी से एरिया डवलप नहीं हो पाया है।

बच्चों के परिजन के ठहरने तक की यहां सुविधा नहीं
स्पेशल न्यू बोर्न केयर यूनिट अस्पताल है पर यहां बेड का विस्तार नहीं हो पा रहा है। जगह के अभाव में 15-20 बच्चे ही यहां रखे जा रहे हैं। अन्य गंभीर बच्चों को रेफर कर रहे हैं, जबकि यह रिस्की है। इससे परिजन परेशान हो रहे हैं। यूनिट इंचार्ज की ओर से कई बार पेंड्री की बिल्डिंग में शिफ्टिंग की मांग की गई है पर प्रबंधन ही ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। यह यूनिट छोटा पड़ने लगा है। बच्चों के परिजनों के ठहरने तक की सुविधा यहां नहीं है। बाहर वेटिंग एरिया नहीं है। लोग बरामदे में ही सोये रहते हैं। अधीक्षक डॉ प्रदीप बेक ने बताया कि पेंड्री में फिलहाल कोविड के मरीज रखे गए हैं। अस्पताल की शिफ्टिंग की तैयारी चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें