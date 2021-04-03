पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:एक ही दिन में 4122 वॉरियर्स को लगा पहला डोज

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में साढ़े 14 हजार वॉरियर्स को लगना है पहला टीका, अब तक 7511 वॉरियर्स का टीकाकरण पूरा

कोविड-19 कोरोना वायरस के खात्मे के लिए जिले के फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना वॉरियर्स को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का पहला डोज दिया जा रहा है। जिले में 4 फरवरी को 53 सेंटरों में एक ही दिन में 4 हजार 122 वॉरियर्स ने टीका लगवाया। इस तरह जिले में पहले चरण में चिह्नांकित किए गए साढ़े 14 हजार वॉरियर्स में 7 हजार 511 वॉरियर्स ने टीका लगवा लिया है। राहत की बात यह है कि बड़ी संख्या में वॉरियर्स को टीका लगा पर कहीं से भी साइड इफैक्ट की शिकायत नहीं मिली। अब शेष वॉरियर्स को अब रूटीन में टीका लगाया जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मैदानी स्तर पर वैक्सीनेशन करने के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों को भी सेंटर बनाया गया। जिले के 50 प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र और 3 सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों को सेंटर बनाकर 100-100 वॉरियर्स को बुलाया गया था। हेल्थ वर्कर, मितानिन, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता एवं सहायिकाओं ने बेझिझक टीका लगवाया।

अब जिले के वनांचल तक पहुंची कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन
मैदानी स्तर पर वैक्सीनेशन कराए जाने के चलते वनांचल में काम करने वाले फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को भी कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का पहला डोज लग गया। वनांचल में पहली बार वैक्सीन पहंुची। इन क्षेत्रों में फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स में टीका लगाने उत्साह देखने को मिला। कोरोना के खिलाफ टीकाकरण अभियान चल रहा है। कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा, सीएमएचओ डॉ मिथलेश चौधरी व अन्य अफसरों ने वैक्सीनेशन कार्य का निरीक्षण किया।

आधे घंटे ऑब्जरवेशन में रखा, कोई इफेक्ट नहीं
जिले में पहली बार बड़ी संख्या में वैक्सीनेशन का काम हुआ पर अच्छी बात यह है कि एक भी वॉरियर्स ने साइड इफैक्ट को लेकर शिकायत नहीं की। टीका लगने के बाद वॉरियर्स को आधे घंटे तक ऑब्जरवेशन रूम में रखा गया। इसके बाद ही घर जाने दिया गया। राहत की बात है कि साइड इफैक्ट नहीं हुआ। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी बीएल कुमरे ने बताया कि कुल 5 हजार 124 वॉरियर्स को टीका लगवाने सूचना दी गई थी।

