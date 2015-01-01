पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस प्रशिक्षण शालाओं की स्पर्धा:देशभक्ति, कर्तव्य परायणता की शपथ के साथ 52 महिला नव आरक्षक हुईं प्रशिक्षित

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजनांदगांव की प्रशिक्षण शाला ने हासिल किया देश में द्वितीय स्थान

देश भक्ति, अनुशासन, कर्तव्य परायणता, मानव सेवा की शपथ लेकर मंगलवार काे पुलिस प्रशिक्षण विद्यालय राजनांदगांव में 73वाँ महिला नव आरक्षक दीक्षांत परेड हुआ। इस परेड में 52 महिला नव आरक्षकों ने नौ माह तक प्रशिक्षण लिया। इन प्रशिक्षणार्थियों में 41 महिला आरक्षक अनुकंपा नियुक्त, एक आत्म समर्पित और 10 सीधी भर्ती से नियुक्त हुईं हैं। आरक्षकों को दुर्ग रेंज आईजी विवेकानंद सिन्हा की उपस्थिति में पीटीएस पुलिस अधीक्षक इरफान उल रहीम खान ने शपथ दिलाई। इस दाैरान इन महिला नव आरक्षकों को कम्प्यूटर, साइबर क्राइम व महिला सशक्तिकरण के साथ दोरली एवं गोंडी बोली का विशेष प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान राजनांदगांव शहर की नव आरक्षक केसरी कंवर ने सर्वोत्तम प्रशिक्षणार्थी व अपर्णा एक्का ने बेस्ट परेड कमांडर का पुरस्कार प्राप्त किया। दीक्षांत समाराेह में महापौर हेमा देशमुख, उपमहानिरीक्षक आईटीबीपी सीआर जाट, एसपी राजनांदगांव डी श्रवण, 8वीं वाहिनी छसब एसआर सलाम, द्वितीय कमान आईटीबीपी सैय्यद जावेद अली, उप सेनानी 17वीं छसब कबीरधाम एपीपी लदेर, डीपीओ बीएस राजपूत, उप पुलिस अधीक्षक रमेश येरेवार, एस अली, समाज सेवी अंजुम अल्वी, गुलरेज आलम आदि मौजूद थे।

अनुशासन ही पुलिस का आभूषण: आईजी सिन्हा
प्रशिक्षण विभाग में कार्य करने की सही दिशा देता है। अनुशासन एवं उचित विधि से परिचित कराता है। अनुशासन ही पुलिस विभाग का आभूषण है। जिस प्रकाश रेल की दो पटरियां सवैद निर्धारित दूरी में रहने पर भी रेलगाड़ी सही एवं सुरक्षित लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करती है, इसी प्रकार समाज में पुलिस की भी भूमिका रेल की पटरी की तरह है।

कोई प्राथमिक तो कोई बीई तक पढ़ी लेकिन देश भक्ति का जुनून ज्यादा
इन 52 नव आरक्षकों में 12 प्रशिक्षणार्थी विवाहित और 40 अविवाहित हैं। इनमें एक प्राथमिक, चार मिडिल, 11 हाई स्कूल, 22 हायर सेकेंडरी, 3 स्नातक, 9 स्नातकोत्तर, एक बीई की पढ़ाई की हुई हैं। वहीं आरक्षक जिला जांजगीर-चांपा निरमा टोप्पा सात बार हॉकी की राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी व आरक्षक हितेश्वरी मरकाम जिला सुकमा आठ बार कबड्डी नेशनल खिलाड़ी है। पूरे प्रशिक्षण के दौरान सर्वोत्तम प्रशिक्षणार्थी राजनांदगांव की आरक्षक केशरी कंवर, दीक्षांत परेड कमांडर राजनांदगांव की आरक्षक अर्पणा एक्का रही।

हमारे शहर में 1960 से जारी है प्रशिक्षण, देश में मिला दूसरा स्थान
पीटीएस एसपी इरफान-उल रहीम खान ने बताया कि 1960 यहां नव आरक्षकों को बुनियादी प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। इस संस्था का यह 73वॉ महिला नव आरक्षक बुनियादी प्रशिक्षण सत्र 15 सितंबर 2019 से प्रारंभ हुआ, जो 10 अक्टूबर 2020 को संपन्न हुआ। इस दीक्षांत परेड में प्रदेश के विभिन्न पुलिस इकाइयों से 52 महिला नव आरक्षक प्रशिक्षण छग पुलिस बल में आरक्षक बनने में सफल हुए। उन्होंने बताया कि इस प्रशिक्षण के दौरान वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण को विशेष एहतियात बरते गए। प्रशिक्षण विद्यालय परिसर में समय-समय स्वास्थ्य जांच के साथ बचाव के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश का पालन किया गया। राज्य पुलिस के नेतृत्व में संचालित पुलिस प्रशिक्षण विद्यालय राजनांदगांव भारत के केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री ट्राफी अंतर्परीक्षण संस्थाओं की स्पर्धा में पहली बार हिस्सा लिया, जिसमें पूरे देश में द्वितीय स्थान प्राप्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें