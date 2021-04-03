पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन सौंपा:पीएससी की परीक्षा में धांधली का आरोप जिम्मेदारों पर तत्काल कार्रवाई की मांग

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसमें पात्र रह गए पीछे, राज्यपाल के नाम पर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा

राष्ट्रीय राजपूत करनी सेना की ओर से छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग की परीक्षा में धांधली होने का आरोप लगाते हुए जिम्मेदार अफसरों पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गई है। राज्यपाल के नाम पर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया है। सेना के जिला अध्यक्ष कुशल सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि सीजी पीएससी की ओर से आयोजित परीक्षा में लगातार गड़बड़ी की जा रही है। इससे युवा वर्ग में खासा रोष है। हाल ही में आयोजित सहायक प्राध्यापकों की परीक्षा में कई तरह की गड़बड़ी की गई है। इसके चलते कई पात्र चयनित होने से पीछे रह गए हैं। जिला अध्यक्ष कुशल ने कहा कि परीक्षा में कुल 2450 प्रश्नों में 105 प्रश्न विलोपित किए गए हैं। परीक्षाहाल की वीडियोग्राफी तक नहीं कराई गई। परीक्षा में प्राप्तांक के आधार पर साक्षात्कार में नहीं बुलाया गया। साक्षात्कार के पूर्व आयोग द्वारा कट ऑफ की जानकारी नहीं दी गई। दुर्ग के एक परीक्षा केन्द्र में 88 अभ्यर्थी का साक्षात्कार में चयन संदेहास्पद है। इसी तरह प्रश्नपत्रों में लगातार हो रही गड़बड़ियां इस बात को स्पष्ट कर रहीं हैं कि प्रश्नपत्र निम्न स्तर का था। इसलिए करनी सेना की ओर से हर पहलु की जांच कर दोषी पाए जाने वाले अफसरों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें