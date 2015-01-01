पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाने प्रशासन गंभीरता दिखाए

राजनांदगांव12 घंटे पहले
  • परवेज ने मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने पर चिंता जताई

कोरोना का संक्रमण अभी कम नहीं हुआ है। प्रदेश भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के उपाध्यक्ष परवेज अहमद पप्पू ने कहा कि इस बीमारी की रोकथाम के लिए प्रशासन को गंभीरता दिखाना चाहिए। प्रशासन स्वास्थ्य व कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए गंभीरता पूर्वक न इलाज कर रहा है न ही सोशल डिस्टेंस, मास्क व सैनिटाइजर के उपयोग को बढ़ावा दे रहा है। परवेज ने जिला प्रशासन और नगर प्रशासन को आड़े हाथ लेते हुए कहा कुछ माह पहले नगर निगम में कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए लाखों की तादाद में सैनिटाइजर खरीद कर प्रत्येक वार्ड में वितरण से जनता को उपलब्ध कराना था, किंतु वहां खरीदी करने के बाद जनता तक सैनिटाइजर उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाया। कुछ वार्डों में उपलब्ध हुआ है, जबकि जिले सहित पूरा शहर कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में है। जिले के हॉस्पिटल और स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भी असुविधा है। मेडिकल कॉलेज में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के बाद भी इलाज में लापरवाही, ऑक्सीजन की कमी जैसी समस्याएं से पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत होना यह संस्कारधानी का दुर्भाग्य है। अहमद ने जिला प्रशासन व नगर प्रशासन सहित प्रदेश सरकार से अपेक्षा की है कि संक्रमण की संख्या कम करने के लिए गाइडलाइन का कड़ाई से पालन कराएं। जिला प्रशासन को वायरस से लोगों को बचाने के लिए प्रशासन तंत्र को एक साथ युद्ध स्तर पर लोगों की जागरूकता एवं बचाव व कार्यवाही के लिए एक टीम गठित करना चाहिए, तभी प्रदेश सहित जिले में पॉजिटिव की संख्या धीरे-धीरे कम हो सकती है।

