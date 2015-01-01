पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:पति की हत्या कर लाश डेम में फेंकी और गुमशुदा होने की बात कहते रहे

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
मोहगांव में एक पत्नी ने अपने भाई के साथ मिलकर अपने ही पति की हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि 3 नवंबर को पैलीमेटा निवासी 35 वर्षीय धमकौर सिंह सन्यू के गुमशुदा होने की सूचना उसके साढू भाई ने थाने में दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने कॉल डिटेल्स खंगालने के बाद पत्नी से पूछताछ की गई। धमकौर की पत्नी निशा कौर बार-बार अपने बयान बदल रही थी, जिससे पुलिस को शंका हुई। निशा से कड़ाई से पूछताछ की गई। जिसमें निशा ने अपने भाई के साथ मिलकर अपने पति की हत्या कर देने की बात स्वीकारी। निशा कौर ने बताया कि उसका पति उससे मारपीट करता था, जिसके चलते उसने अपने भाई जशब्बीर सोनी काे 31 अक्टूबर की रात फोन कर अपने घर बुलाया। जशब्बीर और धमकौर के बीच मारपीट की बात को लेकर विवाद हुआ, जशब्बीर ने चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर धमकौर की हत्या कर दी। आरोपी भाई-बहन को न्यायिक रिमांड पर भेज दिया है।

शव को किया बरामद
आरोपी निशा कौर और उसके भाई जशब्बीर ने बताया कि उन्होंने धमकौर की हत्या के बाद उसका शव चादर में लपेट दिया। इसके बाद रात में ही शव गांव के डेम में फेंक दिया। लाश बाहर आए न इसके लिए उन्होंने लाश के साथ दो बड़े-बड़े पत्थर बांध दिए। आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने गोताखोर लगाकर धमकौर की सड़ी गली लाश को बरामद कर लिया। पुलिस ने

