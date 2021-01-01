पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐसा है हाल:सेतु निगम, एडीबी और पापुनि के बाद सरकारी प्रेस भी छीना जा रहा

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रायपुर शिफ्टिंग की तैयारी, भाजपा ने कहा-यह बदलापुर की राजनीति

बंगाल नागपुर कॉटन मिल के बंद होने के बाद राजनांदगांव शहर की पहचान शासकीय क्षेत्रीय मुद्रणालय (सरकारी प्रेस) से बनी हुई है पर अब यह पहचान भी खोने वाली है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से इस सरकारी प्रेस को राजनांदगांव से हटाकर रायपुर में स्थापित करने की तैयारी चल रही है। विभागीय स्तर पर रायपुर में जमीन तलाशने का काम शुरू हो गया है। दूसरे शहर शिफ्ट किस वजह से किया जा रहा है? इस संबंध में स्थानीय अफसर संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। वहीं भाजपा ने सरकार के इस निर्णय को बदलापुर की राजनीति बताते हुए कहा है कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह को यहां की जनता ने वोट देकर जीत दिलाई थी। इसी वजह से यहां के धरोहरों का अस्तित्व खतरे में डाला जा रहा है। कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा ने बताया कि शासन स्तर से कोई लिखित आदेश इस संबंध में नहीं मिला है। इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं है। इधर सरकारी प्रेस के सहायक संचालक ओपी आइल्ड का कहना है कि रायपुर में जमीन देखी जा रही है। रायपुर ले जाने का निर्णय सरकार है। कारण का पता नहीं है।

सरकारी प्रेस के लिए राजा ने दान में दी थी जमीन
खैरागढ़ रोड में चिखली में संचालित सरकारी प्रेस के लिए स्व. महंत राजा दिग्विजय दास ने जमीन दान में दी। पहले यहां राजा का अस्तबल हुआ करता था। 1962 से सरकारी प्रेस संचालित हो रहा है। लगभग 59 वर्ष से इसका संचालन जारी है। नई बिल्डिंग बनने पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री स्व. मोतीलाल वोरा ने उद्घाटन किया था। सरकारी दस्तावेज छापने वाली यह प्रदेश की सबसे बड़ी यूनिट है। यहां 60 से 70 कर्मचारी ही कार्यरत हैं।

प्रेस में की जाती है गोपनीय दस्तावेज की छपाई
इस सरकारी प्रेस में विधानसभा, लोकसभा चुनाव के मतपत्रों का प्रकाशन होता रहा है। चुनाव संबंधित अतिआवश्यक दस्तावेजों का प्रकाशन यहीं होता है। सरकार के बजट और गजट का प्रकाशन, विधानसभा की प्रोसिडिंग संबंधित दस्तावेज भी यहां प्रकाशित किए जाते हैं। सरकार के सारे गोपनीय दस्तावेजों का यहीं से छपाई होती है। सरकारी कैलेंडर का प्रकाशन भी हर साल यहीं से होता है। अविभाजित मध्यप्रदेश के पहले यहां पर डेढ़ सौ कर्मचारी थे।

विरोध किया जाएगा, यह राजनांदगांव से छल
भाजयुमो प्रदेश कार्यसमिति के सदस्य एवं पूर्व सांसद प्रतिनिधि रविन्द्र सिंह का कहना है कि पहले ही तीन विभाग शिफ्ट कर चुके हैं और अब शहर की पहचान सरकारी प्रेस को रायपुर भेजने की तैयारी है। राज्य सरकार राजनांदगांव की जनता से इसलिए बदला ले रही है, क्योंकि यहां के लोगों को डॉ. रमन सिंह को वोट देकर जीत दिलाई। रविन्द्र ने कहा कि भाजपा की ओर से इसका विरोध किया जाएगा। पहचान को मिटने नहीं देंगे।

8 एकड़ जमीन बेकार पड़ी
राज्य सरकार की ओर से रायपुर में इस प्रेस के लिए जमीन तलाश की जा रही है। विडंबना यह है कि प्रेस के पास ही लगभग 8 एकड़ जमीन बेकार पड़ी है। जबकि इस खाली पड़ी जमीन में ही नई बिल्डिंग डवलप कर सकते हैं। खाली पड़ी जमीन के आसपास तो अब अतिक्रमण भी होने लगा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser