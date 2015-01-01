पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्सटेंशन रिफार्म्स आत्मा योजना:धान के अलावा दूसरी फसलों की भी तकनीक सीखेंगे किसान, मार्केटिंग के लिए अफसर तैयार करेंगे योजना

बैठक में किसानों की समस्या और समाधान को लेकर भी चर्चा की गई।
  • कलेक्टर ने ली बैठक, किसानों को दूसरी बेहतर फसल के लिए तैयार करने बनाई योजना

कलेक्टर टोपेश्वर वर्मा ने कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में कृषि विभाग के अंतर्गत एक्सटेंशन रिफार्म्स आत्मा योजनांतर्गत गवर्निंग बोर्ड की बैठक ली। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि किसानों को जिन फसलों के उत्पादन से अधिक लाभ हो उसकी खेती करने के लिए प्रेरित करें। धान की खेती के अलावा अन्य फसलों को भी प्रोत्साहित करें और उसकी मार्केंटिंग पर भी ध्यान दें। उन्होंने कहा कि धान कटाई के बाद किसान पैरा जला देते हैं, जिससे प्रदूषण होता है। इसके लिए जागरूकता लाने की जरूरत है। महिला स्व-सहायता समूह को खेती किसानी व गतिविधियों से जोड़कर उनकी आय बढ़ाने के लिए कार्य करें। औंधी, पानाबरस, भोजटोला में वनधन केंद्र बनाए जा रहे हैं।

रिफार्म्स योजना से 650 एकड़ की खेती में हुई वृद्धि
बैठक में डिप्टी प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर आत्मा राजू ने बताया कि एक्सटेंशन रिफाम्र्स योजनांतर्गत रबी में 650 एकड़ की वृद्धि हुई। जिसमें गेंहू, सरसों, अलसी, मसूर जैसे फसल किसानों ने ली। 668 क्विंटल वर्मी कम्पोस्ट क्रय किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वनांचल के गौठान गांवों में कृषक समूह के लिए कोदो, रागी एवं मक्का प्रसंस्करण इकाई भी शुरू किया जाना है। राज्य के बाहर शैक्षणिक भ्रमण के तहत एग्रोविजन एक्सपो 2019 कृषक मेला में किसानों की सहभागिता कराई गई। कृषि उन्नति मेले में उन्नत तकनीक, प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन एवं तकनीकी हस्तांतरण के लिए भ्रमण कराया गया।

किसानों को ट्रेनिंग, ताकि बदले आर्थिक हालात
बैठक में डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने बताया कि किसानों को जैविक खेती कृषि, गौवंश संवर्धन, जैविक खाद उत्पादन तकनीक का भ्रमण कराया गया। कृषि के उन्नत तकनीकों एवं प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन एवं प्रशिक्षण, मशरूम उत्पादन, सब्जी उत्पादन, डेयरी तकनीक, मत्स्य पालन आदि की उन्नत तकनीक का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। रागी, कोदो, लघु धान्य उत्पादक किसानों को उत्पादन की उन्नत तकनीक एवं मूल्य संवर्धन की तकनीक सीखी। उन्होंने विभाग में रिक्त पदों की भर्ती के लिए भी कलेक्टर को जानकारी प्रदान की। बैठक में उन्होंने बताया कि ऐसे प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमों से किसानों को काफी मदद मिली है।

पुरस्कार के लिए चयन का बैठक में हुआ अनुमोदन
आत्मा योजनांतर्गत जिला वार्षिक कार्ययोजना 2018-19, 2019-20 एवं 2020-21 के भौतिक एवं वित्तीय लक्ष्य एवं प्रगति का अनुमोदन किया गया। ब्लाॅक, जिला, राज्य स्तरीय उत्कृष्ट कृषि उत्पादकता पुरस्कार वर्ष 2018-19 एवं 2019-20 हेतु चयनित किसानों की सूची का अनुमोदन किया। वर्ष 2018-19 एवं 2019-20 में बीटीटी कनवेनर व वरिष्ठ कृषि विकास अधिकारी समस्त 9 ब्लॉक समवर्गीय विभाग एवं कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र को प्रदाय राशि का कार्येत्तर अनुमोदन के साथ ही राज्य के बाहर किसानों का शैक्षणिक भ्रमण व प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का कार्येत्तर अनुमोदन के लिए प्रस्तुत किया।

किसानों की समस्याओं का खोजें निदान: बिसेशर
मलेशिया से पुरस्कृत व डॉ. खूबचंद बघेल कृषक रत्न अलंकरण से सम्मानित बिसेशर साहू ने कहा कि किसानों को विभिन्न तरह की फसल लेने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना होगा। जमीनी स्तर पर उनकी समस्याओं के निदान खोजने होंगे। समिति के सदस्यों को नवाचार व तकनीक की जानकारी देनी चाहिए। जिससे किसान जागरूक बनेंगे। किसान सलूजा ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य के लिए पौष्टिक अलसी जैसी फसलों को बढ़ावा देने की जरूरत है। फसल उत्पाद की मार्केटिंग एवं वैल्यू एडिशन पर विशेष ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। कोदो, कुटकी, रागी, सोयाबीन जैसे स्वास्थ्यवर्धक उत्पाद लोगों तक पहुंचे।

