राहत:खुर्सीटिकुल में वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना से बचाने और रोजगार दिलाने किया एप लाॅन्च

अंबागढ़ चौकी5 घंटे पहले
  • एप के जरिए जिले के 200, प्रदेश के 2500 व इंडिया स्तर पर 75000 युवाओं को मिलेगा रोजगार

छग-महाराष्ट्र सीमा के बॉर्डर ग्राम खुर्सीटिकुल-कोरचाटोला में कोविड-19 वैश्विक कोरोना महामारी से बचने तथा युवाओं को रोजगार दिलाने के उद्देश्य से एप लांच किया गया। ऑल इंडिया स्तर पर लांच किए गए इस एप के माध्यम से छग के 2500 व राजनांदगांव जिले के दो सौ से अधिक युवाओं व इच्छुकों को रोजगार प्राप्त होगा। इस एप का लांचिंग संसदीय सचिव मोहला मानपुर विधायक इंद्रशाह मंडावी व खुज्जी विधायक छन्नी चंदू साहू ने रविवार को किया। कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सामाजिक दूरी के पालन तथा इस महामारी से बचाव व बेरोजगारों को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने के उद्देश्य से एप का लांच नगर पंचायत अंबागढ़ चौकी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अनिल मानिकपुरी, जिला पंचायत सदस्य बीरेन्द्र मसिया के विशिष्ट आतिथ्य में हुआ। एप के सीईओ व फाउंडर नितेश देवांगन, सीएफओ नितेश मालवीय, राहुल देव खोबरागढ़े व मनीष उजाला ने इस एप की खूबियों एवं इसके महत्व की जानकारी दी।

यह एप जनमानस के लिए कल्याणकारी है: सीईओ
कार्यक्रम में सीईओ देवांगन ने कहा कि वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण काल में यह एप जनमानस के लिए कल्याणकारी है तथा हम आसानी से एप के माध्यम से महामारी से बच सकते हैं और सभी तरह की सुविधाएं प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। संसदीय सचिव मंडावी व विधायक साहू ने वनांचल की प्रतिभाओं के प्रयास तथा कार्यों की सराहना करते हुए क्षेत्र का नाम रोशन करने को प्रेरित किया। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में अशोक साहू, विनोद साहू, नादिर भाई, खेतानी, दीपक साहू, दयाशंकर, डाॅ. राव मेश्राम, उमेंद्र दास साहू, गौर सिंह कोमरे, प्रकाश यादव, देवदास साहू, लाल बस्तर सलामे सहित खुर्सीटिकुल व कोरचाटोला के ग्रामीणों का सहयोग मिला। कार्यक्रम में बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

ऑनलाइन जिला स्तरीय नृत्य प्रतियोगिता में विजेताओं को किया पुरस्कृत, शिक्षा सारथियों का भी सम्मान
खुर्सीटिकुल कोरचाटोला में जिला स्तरीय ऑनलाइन नृत्य प्रतियोगिता भी संपन्न हुई। प्रतियोगिता में वनांचल व जिले के कई लोक कलाकारों एवं उनकी टीम ने अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन किया। रविवार को संसदीय मंडावी व विधायक साहू ने प्रतियोगिता के विजेताओं को पुरस्कृत व सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान विजेता टीम व विजयी प्रतिभागियों ने अपनी कला कौशल व प्रतिभा का मंच पर प्रदर्शन कर वाहवाही लूटी। ग्रामीणों ने इन लोक कलाकारों की प्रतिभा का जमकर आनंद उठाया। कार्यक्रम में कोरोना काल में क्षेत्र में निःशुल्क शिक्षा प्रदान करने वाले शिक्षा सारथियों व क्षेत्र की प्रतिभाओं का भी सम्मान किया गया। इसके साथ ही उनके काम की तारीफ की।

नवउदय उत्कर्ष युवा समिति के संचालक बने राहुल
खुर्सीटिकुल व कोरचाटोला के युवाओं ने क्षेत्र के विकास, जागरूकता व शासन की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं के प्रचार-प्रसार तथा लोगों को योजना का लाभ दिलाने के लिए नव उदय उत्कर्ष युवा समिति का गठन किया। कार्यक्रम में नवगठित समिति के पदाधिकारियों का निर्वाचन हुआ। समिति के संचालक राहुल देव खोब्रागढे, सहसंचालक प्रकाश कपूर, सचिव गिरीश साहू, सहसचिव गिरीश टेम्भूरने, मीडिया प्रभारी हेमंत मेश्राम, सह मीडिया प्रभारी जावेंद्र साहू, कोषाध्यक्ष पालन साहू, सह कोषाध्यक्ष कृष्णा यादव, सांस्कृतिक प्रभारी हंसराज उईके, भूपेन्द्र साहू, सलाहकार भूपेश साहू, देवेन्द्र गेडाम एवं कार्यकारिणी में परमानंद मंडावी, कृष्णा मंडावी आदि को शामिल किया गया है।

