त्योहारी सीजन में किचन का बजट बिगड़ा:महाराष्ट्र से आवक हुई कम, शहर में प्याज 70 रुपए किलो, आलू 40 रुपए बिक रहा

राजनांदगांव2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
राजनांदगांव. प्याज के साथ अब सब्जियों के दाम भी परेशान कर रहे हैं।
  • महंगाई पर नियंत्रण के लिए प्रशासन का कोई प्रयास नहीं

प्याज की बढ़ी कीमत ने लोगों को परेशान कर रखा है। शहर में प्याज 70 रुपए प्रति किलो तक बिक रही है। व्यापारी इसकी वजह आवक महाराष्ट्र से कम होना बता रहे हैं। लेकिन प्रशासनिक टीम शहर में स्टॉक जांचने तक की गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि आम लोगों को मनमाने दाम में ब्याज खरीदना पड़ रहा है।

शहर में महाराष्ट्र के नासिक, अहमदनगर सहित दूसरे बड़े शहरों से प्याज की खेप पहुचंती है। व्यापारियों की मानें तो इन हिस्सों में कुछ दिनों में बारिश हुई है। यही वजह है कि प्याज की नई फसल नहीं पहुंच पा रही है। इसका असर कीमतों पर पड़ रहा है। थोक व्यापारियों ने बताया कि पुरानी प्याज की कीमत थोक में 60 रुपए प्रति किलो व नई प्याज की कीमत 40 से 50 रुपए है। जिसका असर चिल्हर में महंगाई के रूप में दिख रहा है।

सब्जियों की कीमत भी 50 रुपए के पार, राहत नहीं

प्याज और आलू के बाद सब्जियों की कीमत ने भी जेब ढीली कर रखी है। वर्तमान में लगभग हर सब्जियों की कीमत 50 रुपए प्रति किलो के आसपास है। इसकी वजह लोकल बाड़ियों से आवक कम होना बताया जा रहा है। गोभी, करेला, परवल, मूनगा सहित लगभग सभी सब्जियां 50 रुपए प्रति किलो के आसपास बिक रही है। लोकल बाड़ियों से आने वाली लाल भाजी, चौलाई, प्याज भाजी तक इसी कीमत पर बिक रहे हैं। बीते पखवाड़े भर से यही हाल है।

आलू भी हो गया महंगा

इन दिनों शहर के चिल्हर बाजार में आलू 40 से 50 रुपए प्रति किलो तक बिक रहा है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान प्रशासन ने दाम नियंत्रित करने कई प्रयास किए थे, लेकिन वर्तमान में सबकुछ व्यापारियों व दुकानदारों के हाथों में छोड़ दिया गया है।

माॅनिटरिंग नहीं होना दाम बढ़ने की सबसे बड़ी वजह

सब्जियों के बढ़ते दाम की बड़ी वजह जमीनी स्तर पर मानिटरिंग नहीं होना है। आमतौर पर सब्जियों के दाम बढ़ने पर व्यापारियों द्वारा लोकल आवक नहीं होने की बात कह दी जाती है। सब्जियों के दाम नियंत्रित रखने के संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिया जाता है। इसके बाद प्रशासन की औपचारिकता पूरी हो जाती है।

दाल-तेल में आई तेजी

दाल और तेल के दामों में भी तेजी आई है। 20 दिन पहले 75 रुपए प्रति किलो के हिसाब से बिक रहा अरहर दाल की कीमत अब 90 रुपए तक पहुंच गई है। दाल की अलग-अलग किस्में 90 से 120 रुपए प्रति किलो तक बिक रही है। 1350 रुपए में बिकने वाले खाद्य तेल के टिन की कीमत वर्तमान में 1600 रुपए है।

चिल्हर बाजार में ऐसी है सब्जियों की कीमत
टमाटर 40-50 रुपए
फूलगोभी 70 रुपए
लालभाजी 60 रुपए
पालक 60 रुपए
परवल 60 रुपए
पत्ता गोभी 60 रुपए
करेला 60 रुपए
बैगन 60 रुपए
(कीमत प्रति किलो के हिसाब से)

