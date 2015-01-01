पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही पर डाला पर्दा:ऑक्सीजन की कमी से मौत के मामले में प्रबंधन को क्लीनचिट

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • पेंड्री के कोविड हॉस्पिटल में हुई थी घटना
  • कलेक्टर बोले: परिजनों ने व्यवस्था सुधारनेे की थी शिकायतकलेक्टर बोले: परिजनों ने व्यवस्था सुधारनेे की थी शिकायत

पेंड्री स्थित कोविड-19 हॉस्पिटल में ऑक्सीजन की कमी से खैरागढ़ निवासी एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी। मामले में परिजनों की ओर से हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की गई थी। इसके बाद कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा ने एडीएम सीएल मारकंडे को जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त किया था। एडीएम की ओर से मामले की जांच रिपोर्ट कलेक्टर को सौंप दी गई है।

कलेक्टर वर्मा ने बताया कि जांच प्रतिवेदन में पता चला है कि मृतक के परिजन कार्रवाई नहीं बल्कि अस्पताल की व्यवस्था में सुधार चाहते थे। इसलिए शिकायत की गई थी। इस तरह प्रशासन की ओर से अस्पताल प्रबंधन को क्लीनचिट दे दिया गया है।

कोविड अस्पताल में मौत का यह मामला 15 नवंबर को सामने आया था। इस दिन अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई ठप थी। इसलिए अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से मामला सामने आने के बाद ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई करने वाले ठेकेदार की निविदा निरस्त की गई है।

इसके बदले में दूसरे ठेकेदार को काम दिया गया है। यह सब अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से कार्रवाई की गई है पर प्रशासन की ओर से अब तक कोई सख्ती नहीं की गई। बल्कि जांच प्रतिवेदन में अस्पताल प्रबंधन की लापरवाही को छिपाया गया है।

सभी कर्मचारियों का लिया गया था बयान

जांच अधिकारी की ओर से मृतक के परिजनों, डॉक्टर, नर्सेस और ऑक्सीजन प्लांट में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों का बयान लिया गया था। यहां तक ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की सप्लाई करने वाले ठेकेदार को भी बयान के लिए बुलाया गया था। इन सभी का बयान होने के बाद एडीएम की ओर से कलेक्टर को जांच रिपोर्ट सौंपी गई। कलेक्टर वर्मा ने बताया कि जांच रिपोर्ट में पता चल रहा है कि ड्यूटी पर सभी डॉक्टर आते रहे हैं।

मृतक का ऑक्सीजन लेवल पहले से कम था

कलेक्टर ने बताया कि जिस व्यक्ति की मौत हुई, उसका ऑक्सीजन लेवल पहले से ही कम था। डॉक्टरों ने यही बताया है कि ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने पर बड़ी मुश्किल से रिकवर होती है। ऑक्सीजन लेवल 40 से 45 तक पहुंच गया था। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि परिजनों ने अपने बयान में यही कहा है कि वे कार्रवाई के मकसद से नहीं बल्कि व्यवस्था में सुधार लाने के लिए शिकायत किए थे। अस्पताल प्रबंधन को व्यवस्था में सुधार लाने केे निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

लीक के मामले में भी अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं

इधर बसंतपुर स्थित मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल की आईसीयू में ऑक्सीजन लीक होने का मामला सामने आया था। इस रात को भी दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई थी। इस मामले में भी अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगा। इसके बाद डीएमई स्तर पर जांच का दिखावा किया गया। राजधानी स्तर से अफसर जांच करने अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। डीएमई स्तर पर रिपोर्ट सौंपी जा चुकी है लेकिन अभी तक कोई जिम्मेदारी तक तय नहीं की गई है।

