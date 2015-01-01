पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादल छंटने के साथ ही बढ़ गई ठंड, न्यूनतम तापमान में 6 डिग्री की गिरावट

राजनांदगांव12 घंटे पहले
  • मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने दिए आने वाले दिनों में ठंड लगातार बढ़ने के संकेत

मौसम साफ होते ही ठंड ने एक बार फिर दस्तक दे दी है। बीते दो दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में 6 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। इसके साथ ही रात में कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू हो गई है। इसी तरह दिन के तापमान में भी 4 डिग्री तक गिरावट हुई है। मौसम विभाग ने आने वाले दिनों में ठंड लगातार बढ़ने की बात कही है। बीते करीब 10 दिनों से दक्षिण दिशा से गर्म हवा आ रही थी, इसके चलते जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 33.5 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था। न्यूनतम तापमान में भी बढ़कर 22 डिग्री में था। इसके चलते ठंड पूरी तरह गायब हो गई थी। इसके बाद बारिश का सिस्टम सक्रिय हो गया, आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। इसके असर भी ठंड का एहसास नहीं हो रहा था। लेकिन मौसम साफ होते ही ठंड ने अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री पर रहा, वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान भी 14 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इसके चलते रात के अलावा दिन में भी मौसम ठंडा बना हुआ है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि आगे ठंड और बढ़ने वाली है। प्रदेश में इन दिनों उत्तर दिशा से हवा शुरु हो हो गया है, इससे आगे कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ सकती है।

फिलहाल बारिश के लिए सिस्टम नहीं, इससे चिंतित किसानों काे मिलेगी राहत
इधर बारिश की स्थिति बना रहे सिस्टम भी कमजोर पड़ गए हैं। इससे आगे मौसम पूरी तरह साफ रहने वाला है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के बताया कि फिलहाल बारिश के कोई भी संकेत नहीं हैं। इससे किसानों को भी बड़ी राहत मिली है। इन दिनों धान की फसल की कटाई तेजी से जारी है। बीते दिनों हुई बारिश से किसानों को बड़ा नुकसान पहुंचा था। आगे मौसम साफ रहने से किसानों की चिंता दूर हो जाएगी।

