पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिलेगी सुविधा:परसाटोला में 10 लाख की लागत से बनेगा खाद गोदाम

अंबागढ़ चौकी12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गौठान निर्माण का संसदीय सचिव ने किया निरीक्षण, विधायक इंद्रशाह ने कांग्रेस सरकार के पूर्ण किए गए वायदों को बताया

ब्लॉक के ग्राम परसाटोला में 10 लाख की लागत से खाद गोदाम का निर्माण होगा। शनिवार को संसदीय सचिव मोहला-मानपुर विधायक इंद्रशाह मंडावी ने खाद गोदाम निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन किया। इस दौरान संसदीय सचिव मंडावी ने वर्किग एजेंसी से खाद गोदाम का निर्माण गुणवत्ता पूर्ण बनाने का निर्देश दिया। इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता ग्राम पंचायत परसाटोला की सरपंच हेमलता ठाकुर ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि जिला पंचायत सदस्य बिरेन्द्र मसिया, जनपद अध्यक्ष कुमारी जुरेशिया, जनपद उपाध्यक्ष नरोत्तम देहारी ने किया। समारोह में सबसे पहले इस ग्राम पंचायत की सरपंच ठाकुर ने स्वागत प्रतिवेदन पढ़ते हुए गांव में खाद गोदाम निर्माण के लिए मंजूरी दिलाने पर विधायक मंडावी का आभार ज्ञापित किया तथा पंचायत क्षेत्र की मूलभूत समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए मांग पत्र सौंपा। विशिष्ट अतिथि मसिया व जनपद अध्यक्ष तथा जनपद उपाध्यक्ष ने क्षेत्र में विकास की सौगात दिलाने के लिए विधायक का आभार जताया। सभा का संचालन शिक्षक अर्जुनदास साहू व आभार ज्ञापन ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच हेमलता ठाकुर ने किया। कार्यक्रम में सीईओ बीआर देहारी, रामेंद्र गोआर्य, राजकुमार ध्रुव, रोहित कौशिक, डेरहा राम मेश्राम, राजेन्द्र मंडावी, पूनाराम पटेल, पन्ना मेश्राम, सौरभ मिलिंद, बंटी बोरकर, लोकदीप बोरकर, नेकराव मेश्राम, अरूण कौशिक, पीएस तरार, अवध चुरेन्द्र, लच्छू साबले, मुन्ना परिहार, विमल साहू, बिदेसिंह कुंजाम, दीपक गढे, नरसिंह किरंगे सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीणजन उपस्थित थे।

सरकार ने आधे से अधिक वायदे पूरे किए: इंद्रशाह
खाद्य गोदाम निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन समारोह में संसदीय सचिव मंडावी ने कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित वनांचल वासियों को शासन की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी। सभा में कांग्रेस की भूपेश सरकार द्वारा दो वर्ष में पूर्ण किए गए वायदों की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि सरकार गांव, गरीब, मजदूर व किसानों की सरकार है। चुनाव के दौरान पार्टी ने अपनी घोषणापत्र में जो वायदे किए थे उसमें से आधे से ज्यादा पूर्ण हो गए हैं और शेष सभी वायदों को जल्द से जल्द पूर्ण करने की दिशा में सरकार काम कर रही है।

क्षेत्र में चल रहे विकास कार्यों का लिया जायजा
इस अवसर पर विधायक मंडावी ने खाद्य गोदाम निर्माण के लिए आधारशिला रखने के बाद कौड़ीकसा सेक्टर के अंतर्गत आने वाले विभिन्न ग्रामों में चल रहे निर्माण कार्य एवं विशेषकर गौठानों का निरीक्षण किया। ग्राम पंचायतों को सभी स्थानों में चल रहे विकास कार्यों को तय सीमा में पूर्ण करने तथा सभी विकास कार्यों को को गुणवत्तापूर्ण कराने का निर्देश अफसरों को दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें