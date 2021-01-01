पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुटबाजी भारी:बार-बार नामों पर विवाद के कारण अपनी टीम नहीं बना पा रहे कांग्रेस और भाजपा के जिला अध्यक्ष

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों दलों के भीतर जारी है घमासान, चहेतों को पद देने खींचतान चल रहा, अटका है संगठन का विस्तार

संगठन में गुटबाजी और चहेतों को पद देने की खींचतान ने कांग्रेस-भाजपा के जिला कार्यकारिणी के विस्तार को रोक दिया है। दोनों ही दलों में एक ही स्थिति बनी हुई है। जिला संगठन के अहम पदों पर नामों की सहमति नहीं बन रही है। नाम तय होने के बाद बार-बार विवाद और विरोध की स्थिति बन रही है। भाजपा की ओर से जहां जिलाध्यक्ष मधुसूदन यादव दो महामंत्री के अहम नामों की घोषणा नहीं कर पाए हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष पदम कोठारी भी अपनी टीम का विस्तार करने में पीछे हैं। हालांकि दोनों ही दलों से यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि अहम पदों के लिए नाम चयनित कर सूची संगठन के आला कमान को भेजी जा चुकी है। जिसकी औपचारिक घोषणा ही शेष बची है। लेकिन पार्टी सूत्रों के मानें तो दोनों ही दलों में अब तक अंतिम नामों पर सहमति नहीं मिल पाई है। संगठनों के नेता अपने नजदीकी लोगों को पद दिलाना चाह रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ पदाधिकारी इन नामों का विरोध कर रहे हैं। दोनों ही दलों की यह खींचतान प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों तक भी पहुंच गई है।

कांग्रेस: सत्ता में होने के चलते कांग्रेस की जिला बॉडी के अहम पद के लिए खींचतान मची है। इनमें कुछ ऐसे नामों को शामिल किया जा रहा था, जो विपक्ष के दौरान निष्क्रिय थे। इसी का विरोध उन पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ता कर रहे हैं, जिन्होंने विपक्ष के दौरान पूरी ईमानदारी से पार्टी का झंडा उठाया और सक्रिय रहे।

भाजपा: भाजपा में महामंत्री के दो नाम तय होने हैं। इसके लिए पूर्व पदाधिकारियों के साथ लेकर कुछ वरिष्ठ नेताओं की भी लाबिंग हैं। इसके अलावा कुछ पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता इस पद पर नए चेहरे को देखना चाह हैं। महामंत्री के दो पदों में से एक महिला को दिए जाने की मांग भी उठ चुकी है। पूर्व निर्धारित नामों का विरोध भी हो चुका है।

भाजपा में जल्द तो कांग्रेस में नाम तय होने का दावा
लंबे समय से अटके पदाधिकारियों के नाम की घोषणा को लेकर कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष पदम कोठारी ने बताया कि उन्होंने सभी नामों का चयन कर सूची प्रदेश संगठन को भेज दी है। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष मधुसूदन यादव ने कहा कि जिला संगठन के पदाधिकारियों की घोषणा जल्द होगी।

केवल ब्लाॅक व मंडल की हुई घोषणा: दोनों दलों में अब तक केवल ब्लाक और मंडल पदाधिकारियों की घोषणा ही हुई है। भाजपा ने जहां सभी मंडल अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति पूरी कर ली है। वहीं कांग्रेस में भी सभी ब्लाक अध्यक्षों का नाम जारी कर दिया है। कुछ मोर्चा और प्रकोष्ठ के पदाधिकारी भी बनाए जा चुके हैं।

