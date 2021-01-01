पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:डेंजर जोन बना पार्रीनाला चौक, आए दिन दुर्घटना, ट्रकों में फिर हुई टक्कर, एक चालक का पैर टूटा

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्रीकला के ग्रामीणों ने चक्काजाम किया था तब फोरलेन निर्माण कंपनी ने िदखावा करते हुए ब्रेकर बनवाए, स्टॉपर लगवाए

नेशनल हाइवे पर पार्रीनाला डेंजर जोन बन गया है। यहां हर दो से तीन दिन के भीतर दुर्घटना हो रही है। कभी हैवी वाहन आपस में भिड़ रहे हैं तो कभी मोटरसाइकिल चालक दुर्घटना का शिकार हो रहे हैं। आए दिन हो रही दुर्घटनाओं को देखते हुए ग्रामीण सकते में हंै। माहभर पहले ग्रामीणों ने यहां चक्काजाम भी किया था तब फोरलेन निर्माण कंपनी की ओर से दिखावा करते हुए ब्रेकर बनवाए गए और स्टॉपर लगाकर छोड़ दिया गया। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि शासन-प्रशासन की लापरवाही के चलते दुर्घटना बढ़ रही है। सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए ही नहीं जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार सुबह भी दुर्घटना हुई। नागपुर की ओर से आ रहे ट्रक चालक ने सामने चल रहे ट्रक को पीछे टक्कर मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में पीछे चल रहे ट्रक के चालक का पैर टूट गया। इस दुर्घटना के चलते सुबह फोरलेन पर आधे घंटे तक वाहनों की आवाजाही प्रभावित हुई। पुलिस ने बताया कि घायल ट्रक चालक को मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दोनों वाहनों को सड़क किनारे करने लगभग आधे घंटे लग गए। इसके चलते हाइवे पर एक साइड में वाहनों की लंबी कतार लगनी शुरू हो रही थी पर पुलिस ने दूसरे रूट से वाहनों को आगे बढ़ा दिया।

पूरी गलती फोरलेन कंपनी की
ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि फोरलेन निर्माण कंपनी ने पार्री नाला के पास की सड़क को अप-डाउन बनाया है। पुरानी सड़क को ऊंची तो दिया गया पर दूसरी साइड की सड़क इससे कहीं ज्यादा ऊंचाई पर है। इसलिए यहां पर अप-डाउन जैसी स्थिति है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जब सड़क बनाई जा रही थी तब भी आपत्ति की गई थी कि अप-डाउन सड़क नहीं बनाई जाए पर कंपनी के इंजीनिनयरों ने नहीं सुनी।

निरीक्षण के बाद रिपोर्ट नहीं दी
पार्रीनाला के पास आए दिन हो रही दुर्घटना के चलते गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने दो बार चक्काजाम किया। इसके बाद जिला प्रशासन सहित कंपनी के अफसर हरकत में आए। कंपनी के इंजीिनयर ने मौका मुआयना किया था। ग्रामीणों के साथ बैठक की थी पर माहभर बीत गए डव्ल्पमेंट को लेकर अब तक कुछ नहीं किया गया है।

लग गया था जाम
पांच दिन पहले एक मालवाहक चालक ने लापरवाही से वाहन चलाते हुए पार्रीनाला के पास एक दूसरे वाहन को टक्कर मार दी थी। बताया गया कि ढलान में वाहन चालक स्टेयरिंग कंट्रोल नहीं कर पाया था। इसलिए दूसरे वाहन को टक्कर मार दी थी। हालांकि इस दुर्घटना में किसी को गंभीर चोट नहीं लगी थी पर दोनों वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए थे। इस दुर्घटना के बाद भी यहां पर 10 से 15 मिनट तक जाम लग गया था।

केंद्र स्तर पर अटका प्रस्ताव
ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि अफसरों ने जल्द ही दुर्घटना रोकने कुछ पहल करने की बात कही थी पर कोई सूचना नहीं दे रहे हैं। अशोका बिल्डकॉन कंपनी के मेंटेनेंस डिपार्ट के प्रभारी हेमंत सहारे ने बताया कि चौक में जो कुछ डव्ल्पमेंट होना है। इसलिए दो बार प्रस्ताव भेज चुके हैं। सेंट्रल स्तर से स्वीकृति नहीं मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser