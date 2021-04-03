पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मकान मालिक गिरफ्तार:दीवार गिरने से दबकर मजदूर की हुई मौत, अंतिम संस्कार रुकवाकर पुलिस ने की जांच

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्राम कसारी में दीवार तोड़़ते वक्त हुआ हादसा

डोंगरगढ़ के ग्राम कसारी में दीवार में दबकर 55 वर्षीय मजदूर की मौत हो गई। खास बात यह है कि घटना की जानकारी दिए बगैर ही मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार करने की तैयारी कर ली गई थी। इसी दौरान मोहारा पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी लगी। पुलिस ने अंतिम संस्कार रुकवाकर जांच शुरू की और मकान मालिक को गिरफ्तार किया। घटना बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे की है। ग्राम कसारी में मनबोध साहू अपने पुराने मकान को तोड़कर नया बनवा रहा है। पुराने मकान को तोड़ने के लिए उसने गावं के ही 65 वर्षीय भागचंद यादव सहित अन्य मजदूरों को काम पर लगाया था। भागचंद पुराने मकान की कच्ची दीवार को खोदकर तोड़ने का प्रयास कर रहा था, तभी दीवार उस पर भरभरा कर गिर पड़ी। जिसमें भागचंद दब गया। उसे ग्रामीणों ने हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया। जहां उसे डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मौके पर पुलिस ने मृतक के बेटे से की पूछताछ
घटना की जानकारी के बाद मोहारा पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। जिन्होंने पहले भागचंद का अंतिम संस्कार रुकवाया। इसके बाद मृतक के बेटे से पूछताछ की। पूरी घटना की जानकारी ली। पुलिस ने मामले मकान मालिक मनबोध साहू की लापरवाही को देखते हुए उसके खिलाफ धारा 288, 304 ए के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया। पुलिस ने तत्काल मनबोध साहू को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया।

