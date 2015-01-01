पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

4 दिन से आंदोलन:लोकल वाहनों से परिवहन की मांग, माइंस के सामने धरने पर बैठे वाहन मालिक, एसपी से की शिकायत

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पल्लेमाड़ी क्षेत्र में स्थित आयरन ओर की खदान में बाहरी वाहनों से हो रहा परिवहन

खड़गांव के समीप पल्लेमाड़ी में संचालित आयरन ओर की खदान में लोकल वाहन चालकों को परिवहन करने नहीं दिया जा रहा है। बाहरी वाहनों से आयरन ओर की सप्लाई हो रही है। इसे लेकर लोकल वाहन मालिकों में रोष है। परिवहन संघ की ओर से चार दिनों से खदान के सामने धरना देकर अपनी बारी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।
वाहन मालिकों का कहना है कि जब क्षेत्र में माइंस खोला गया तब माइंस प्रबंधन की ओर से ही ग्रामीणों को रोजगार देने के नाम से वाहन खरीदने की सलाह दी गई। ग्रामीणों ने खेत बेचकर या फिर बैंक से लोन लेकर वाहन खरीदे और माइंस में लगा दिए। कुछ दिन तक शर्तों के तहत काम चलता रहा पर अब माइंस प्रबंधन काम नहीं दे रहा है।
माइंस के सामने रात गुजार रहे: वाहन मालिकों के साथ ही क्षेत्र के मजदूर भी धरने में बैठ गए हैं। माइंस के समीप ही भोजन बनाकर रात गुजार रहे हैं। परिवहन संघ का कहना है कि लोकल वाहनों को ही काम दिया जाए। पूर्व में कंपनी की ओर से एग्रीमेंट किया गया था वह भी संदिग्ध है। इस एग्रीमेंट का पालन तक नहीं हो रहा है।

हक की लड़ाई लड़ रहे
क्षेत्र के समाजसेवी महेन्द्र साहू ने बताया कि लोकल परिवहन संघ हक की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। एसपी से मुलाकात कर समस्या बताई गई है। एसपी ने भी स्वीकारा है कि लोकल लोगों के साथ गलत हो रहा है। परिवहन संघ की ओर से त्रिस्तरीय बैठक बुलाने की मांग की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें