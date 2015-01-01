पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथकरघा:कोरोना संकट काल के बावजूद 10 लाख वस्त्र तैयार कर भेजे रहे हैं फेब इंडिया को

राजनांदगांव12 घंटे पहले
  • छुईखदान व गंडई के बुनकरों ने विलुप्त हो रही लोधी साड़ी बुनकारी कला को किया पुनर्जीवित

जिले के बुनकरों के हुनर ने बेजोड़ कारीगरी से अपनी एक विशेष पहचान बनाई है। विलुप्त हो रही छत्तीसगढ़ी परंपरागत लोधी बुनकारी कला लोधी साड़ी (बड़ेभौराई साड़ी) को छुईखदान एवं गंडई के बुनकरों ने सुंदर डिजाइन के साथ पुनर्जीवित किया है। इसमें खाप का प्रयोग करते हुए सिंघोलिया बूटी, मेयूर बूटी एवं डमरू की डिजाइन बनी हुई है। पंचोलिया एवं प्रताप पर डिजाइन बनाया गया है। यह साड़ी शादी-विवाह में अधिक उपयोग किया जाता है। इस वर्ष कोरोना के बावजूद 10 लाख वस्त्र तैयार किए गए हैं, जो फेब इंडिया में भेजे जा रहे हैं। छुईखदान बुनकर सहकारी समिति मर्यादित के तहत निर्मित हाथकरघा उत्पाद फेब इंडिया नई दिल्ली में निर्यात किया जा रहा है। अनोखे रंग, अच्छे फेब्रिक लोगों को पसंद आ रहे हैं। इस साल 150 बुनकरों को 70 लाख 64 हजार रुपए की कमाई हुई है। बेडशीट एवं स्कूल ड्रेस के लिए वस्त्र क्रय किया है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण के बावजूद 10 लाख वस्त्र तैयार किया है जो फेब इंडिया को भेजे जा रहे हैं। वहीं इन कपड़ांे को उपयोग शासकीय कार्यों के लिए भी किया जाता है।

सर्जन गाउन, ग्रीन वर्दी, ड्रेस साड़ी और वूलन बनाया
छुईखदान, गंडई एवं खैरागढ़ में डोंगरगढ़ एवं राजनांदगांव में कुशल बुनकरों ने खूबसूरत डिजाइनदार साड़ी, वूलन, स्पायडल चादर, जेकार्ड चादर, साल, रंगीन चेक, प्लेन चादर, प्रिटेंड चादर, पिलो कव्हर, फर्श दरी, फर्निशिंग क्लाथ, शर्ट क्लाथ, पेसेंट ड्रेस, सर्जन गाउन, ग्रीन वर्दी, यूनिफाॅर्म, ड्रेस के लिए वस्त्र, धोती, गमछा, नेपकीन, रूमाल एवं उपयोगी वस्त्र तैयार किए जा रहे हैं।

चरखा चलाकर बॉबिन भरती हैं क्षेत्र की महिलाएं
लोधी साड़ी बनाने वाले बुनकर ईश्वरराम ने बताया कि यह अंचल की परंपरागत प्राचीन कला है। धागा रंगाई मेहनत का काम है, जिसे खैरागढ़ में किया जा रहा है। चरखा चलाकर महिलाएं बाबिन भरने का काम कर रही है। वहीं मशीन से भी बाबिन भरने का काम छुईखदान में किया जा रहा है। वहीं रामखिलावन देवांगन हरे एवं स्लेटी रंग का समन्वय करते हुए नया प्रयोग कर रंगीन बार्डर की साड़ी बना रहे थे।

जिले के बाहर भी शोरूम फेब इंडिया में निर्यात
छुईखदान, खैरागढ़, डोंगरगढ़, कबीरधाम, गंडई, मलाजखंड, राजनांदगांव, घुमका में हथकरघा के शो रूम है। वर्ष 2018-19 में एक करोड़ 45 लाख 62 हजार रुपए की राशि प्राप्त हुई। साल 2018-19 में 25 लाख रुपए के कपड़े फेब इंडिया में निर्यात किए। वहीं 2019-20 में 56 लाख रुपए के कपड़े निर्यात किए। परंपरागत प्राचीन कला को शासन से संरक्षण मिला है।

कपड़े बनाने में कर रहे हैं नए डिजाइन का प्रयोग
उप संचालक हाथकरघा इन्द्रराज सिंह ने बताया कि परंपरागत लोधी साड़ी का वेल्यू एडीशन करने के साथ ही इसमें नए डिजाइन का प्रयोग भी किया जा रहा है। छुईखदान बुनकर सहकारी समिति के प्रबंधक लालचंद देवांगन ने बताया कि छुईखदान प्रदेश में एकमात्र संस्था है, जिसे जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक मर्यादित से 54 लाख रुपए की ऋण मिला है। जिससे संस्था व्यवसाय करती है।

