कलवर गांव की घटना:नशे में युवतियों से दुर्व्यवहार का आरोप लगा डीआरजी के दो जवानों की पिटाई

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • एफआईआर कराने थाने में डटे रहे ग्रामीण

धुर नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र मदनवाड़ा के कलवर गांव में डीआरजी के दो जवानों की ग्रामीणों ने पिटाई कर दी। घटना सोमवार दोपहर की है। ग्रामीणों ने जवानों पर शराब के नशे में गांव की युवतियों से दुर्व्यवहार का आरोप लगाया है। मंगलवार को पूरे दिन ग्रामीण जवानों पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग लेकर डटे रहे। जबकि पुलिस के अफसर कह रहे कि जवान सूचना संकलन में गए थे। जानकारी मुताबिक डीआरजी के जवान मानपुर थाने में पदस्थ हैं। जो सोमवार की दोपहर कलवर गांव पहुंच गए। दोनों ही जवानों ने गांव की कुछ युवतियों से बातचीत की। इसी दौरान युवतियां डरकर भागने लगे। जिसे गांव के दूसरे लोगों ने देखा। ग्रामीणों ने युवतियों को भागते देख तत्काल दोनों जवानों को घेर लिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने जवानों से मारपीट भी की। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक जवान शराब के नशे में थे। इधर पुलिस सूत्रों ने बताया कि दोनों जवान सूचना संकलन के लिए नक्सल प्रभावित गांव में पहुंचे थे, जहां किसी व्यक्ति का पता पूछने जवान युवतियों से बातचीत कर रहे थे। लेकिन संबंधित व्यक्ति का नाम सुनते ही युवतियां मौके से भगाने लगीं। देर शाम तक ग्रामीण जवानों पर एफआईआर करने की मांग लेकर डटे रहे।

कुछ दिन पहले ही बर्खास्त हुआ है जवान
इधर पखवाड़े भर पहले ही चिल्हाटी इलाके के मोहगांव में ग्रामीणों ने जिला बल के जवान की जमकर पिटाई की थी। जवान पर गांव के नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म का आरोप है, ग्रामीणों ने देर रात जवान को नाबालिग को गांव से बाहर ले जाते पकड़ा था। जिसके बाद उसे खंभे से बांधकर पीटा था। मामला दर्ज होने के बाद एसपी ने उक्त जवान को तत्काल बर्खास्त भी कर दिया है।

