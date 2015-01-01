पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जवान की आत्महत्या का मामला:ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने जवान के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करने से किया इनकार, दूसरे डॉक्टर से कराया

राजनांदगांव-मानपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • ढाई घंटे करना पड़ा इंतजार, पीएम के लिए 3 और शव होने की बात कही

मानपुर के बसेली कैंप में आत्महत्या करने वाले जवान के पीएम के लिए करीब ढाई घंटे इंतजार करना पड़ा। जवान के शव को शनिवार सुबह 9.30 बजे उसके गृहग्राम तमिलनाडु के कन्याकुमारी भेजा जाना है, इसके चलते पीएम की प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार काे करना जरूरी था। लेकिन शव पहुंचने के बाद समय का हवाला देकर ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने पीएम करने से इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद दूसरे डॉक्टर को बुलाकर जवान का पीएम कराया गया। जवान पवन रुबन ने सुबह 9.30 बजे खुद को गोली मार ली थी, गंभीर हालत में उसे मानपुर लाया गया। जहां से उसे राजनांदगांव रेफर किया गया था, जवान ने रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया। जवान का शव करीब 3.30 बजे मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल के पोस्टमार्टम सेक्शन में पहुंचा। लेकिन तब पीएम के लिए पहले ही तीन बॉडी मौजूद थी।

आईटीबीपी डीआईजी ने कैंप में जवानों से की बात
करीब ढाई घंटे तक पुलिस व आईटीबीपी के अफसर डॉक्टर से मिन्नत ही करते रहे। जवान पवन की आत्महत्या की जानकारी मिलने के बाद आईटीबीपी के डीआईजी भी बसेली बेस कैंप पहुंचे। उन्होंने कैंप में मौजूद अफसरों और दूसरे जवानों से इस संबंध में बातचीत भी की। लेकिन फिलहाल जवान के आत्महत्या का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। आईटीबीपी के अफसरों ने बताया कि महीनेभर पहले ही पवन की पोस्टिंग मानपुर के बसेली बेस कैंप में हुई थी। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार सुबह जवान के शव को उसके गृहग्राम भेजा जाएगा।

