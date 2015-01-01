पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियम तोड़ने पर सख्ती:कब्जा हटाने एक सप्ताह की मोहलत नहीं हटाने पर होगी बेदखली कार्रवाई

अंबागढ़ चौकी5 घंटे पहले
  • वन विकास निगम पानाबरस की संरक्षित भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा

वन विकास निगम पानाबरस के संरक्षित वन में झोपड़ी व मकान बनाकर अवैध कब्जा करने वाले 54 व्यक्तियों को अतिक्रमण हटाने की नोटिस जारी किया गया है। अतिक्रमणकारियों को मंडल प्रबंधक पानाबरस द्वारा वन अधिनियम 80 ए के तहत नोटिस जारी किया गया है। चेतावनी दी गई कि यदि एक सप्ताह के अंदर कब्जा हटाया नहीं गया तो बेदखली की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वन विकास निगम डिवीजन के मुख्यालय मोहला में निगम डिपो, निगम कार्यालय परिसर के अलावा मोहला गोटाटोला मार्ग, मोहला खडग़ांव मार्ग, मोहला मानपुर मार्ग में सैकड़ों लोगों ने वनभूमि में अतिक्रमण कर लिया है। अतिक्रमणकारी झोपड़ी व मकान बनाकर पिछले दो-तीन वर्ष से वनभूमि में निवास कर रहे हैं। बताया जाता है कि वनभूमि पर कब्जा करने वाले मोहला निवासी नहीं है वे पट्टे के लालच में जंगल जमीन में कब्जा कर रहे हैं। जिससे वनभूमि में अतिक्रमण बढ़ने लगा है। कब्जा हटाने 54 अतिक्रमणकारियों को जारी हुआ नोटिस वन विकास निगम पानाबरस डिविजन मोहला के रेंजर जागेश गोंड ने बताया कि कंपार्टमेंट 482 व 483 के संरक्षित वनभूमि में झोपड़ी बनाकर निवास कर रहे 54 अतिक्रमणकारियों को नोटिस जारी की गई हैं। मंडल प्रबंधक पानाबरस ने वन अधिनियम 80 ए के तहत नोटिस जारी कर एक सप्ताह के अंदर कब्जा हटाने की मोहलत दी है। नियत समय में कब्जा नहीं हटाने पर बेदखली की कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी गई है। रेंजर ने बताया कि वर्षा ऋतु व कोरोना संक्रमण काल के चलते बेदखली की कार्रवाई में विलंब जरूर हुई है लेकिन विभाग संरक्षित वन से कब्जा हटाने के लिए संकल्पबद्ध है।

पट्टे के लालच में वन भूमि में अतिक्रमण बढ़ रहा
वन भूमि अधिकार पत्र पट्टे के लालच में मोहला ही नहीं वन विकास निगम के हर रेंज में अतिक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। निगम के अन्य रेंज मिस्प्री, भोजटोला, देववाडवी, खड़गांव गोटाटोला आदि क्षेत्रों में निरंतर अवैध कब्जा की शिकायत मिल रही है। जंगल जमीन में कब्जा करने के लिए अतिक्रमणकारी संरक्षित वन को उजाड़ कर कई-कई एकड़ जमीन में कब्जा कर रहे हैं।

मोहला क्षेत्र की वनभूमि में हैं सर्वाधिक अवैध कब्जे
वन विकास निगम पानाबरस डिवीजन का मुख्यालय मोहला है। मोहला में ही निगम का डिपो संचालित है और यहां पर निगम के रेंजर व कर्मचारियों का हेड क्वार्टर व आवासीय परिसर बना हुआ है सर्वाधिक अतिक्रमण मोहला हेड क्वार्टर में ही है। अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की कार्यप्रणाली पर उंगली उठने लगी है। आरोप है कि अतिक्रमण का खेल निगम के अधिकारी मिलकर खेल रहे हैं।

